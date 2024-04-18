Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets Wang Yi





Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Jakarta on Thursday. Both sides are committed to strengthening cooperation and maintaining regional stability. Wang, also a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is currently on a six-day visit to Indonesia, Cambodia and Papua New Guinea that began on Thursday. During the meeting, Wang conveyed President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to President Widodo, and congratulated Indonesia on the smooth and successful general elections. Wang highlighted Widodo's 10 years in power, emphasizing his focus on development, improving people's livelihoods and overcoming the COVID challenge. President Widodo has visited China eight times in ten years and met with President Xi 12 times. They reached important consensus on improving the level of China-Indonesia relations, opened a new chapter in the rapid development of bilateral relations, promoted Belt and Road cooperation to achieve fruitful results. and jointly led bilateral relations to enter a new stage of construction. a community with a shared future for humanity, Wang said. He said China highly appreciates President Widodo's historic contribution to China-Indonesia friendship, adding that China looks forward to working with the Indonesian side to advance bilateral relations to inherit the past and usher in the future for new development. China is willing to uphold traditional friendship with Indonesia, consolidate political mutual trust and deepen strategic cooperation, so as to set an example of shared future, solidarity and cooperation among major developing countries, Mr. Wang said. China firmly supports Indonesia in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and realizing the Golden Indonesia Vision 2045, and is willing to move forward with Indonesia on the path of their modernization with characteristics respective countries, Wang said. China firmly supports the deepening of pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, including the high-level operation of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and the advancement of major flagship projects such as the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor ”, and the creation of new growth poles. cooperation, Wang said. China firmly supports Indonesia to play the role of a major country, Wang said, calling on the two countries to strengthen mutual coordination and cooperation, deepen China-ASEAN cooperation, maintain the right direction of cooperation in East Asia and to resist all kinds of provocative attempts. division and confrontation in the region, and promote the construction of a fairer and more reasonable global governance system. Widodo said China is an important cooperation partner of Indonesia and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has maintained good momentum. Widodo said Indonesia attaches importance to its relations with China and hopes to strengthen bilateral cooperation in economics and trade, food security, energy and other areas and promote the entry of more high-quality Indonesian products into the Chinese market. Noting the successful opening and operation of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, Widodo said he hoped China would continue to support the construction of Indonesia's high-speed railway, adding that more companies Chinese companies were invited to invest and do business in Indonesia. The president said China plays an important role in international and regional affairs. Indonesia is willing to work closely with China, adhere to the one-China policy, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability. The two sides also exchanged views on issues such as the situation in the Middle East. Wang also met with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto on Thursday and held talks with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets Wang Yi

A Canadian exhibitor hopes to further expand its business in the Chinese market by using the ongoing China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) as a springboard to showcase its products and connect with consumers. The exhibition, which opened on Saturday and will continue until Thursday, has attracted more than 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, with an indoor exhibition area of ​​128,000 square meters. Held in Haikou, capital of southern China's island province of Hainan, the event is China's only national expo showcasing consumer products and is also the largest consumer expo in the entire Asia-Pacific region. . At the Canada Pavilion, exhibitor Brian Jamieson's booth has been filled with visitors and buyers since the exhibition opened. His company promoted a patented product, the “Magic Cushion Masseur,” which features an innovative design with hundreds of massage points capable of effectively combating fatigue and preventing pressure sores. Jamieson shared his excitement revealing that more than 900 people had added his business on WeChat and their products had seen strong demand, selling out at the exhibition with additional orders placed online. As a newcomer in the rehabilitation aids industry, the company encountered obstacles in establishing brand recognition in China and decided to seize the opportunity presented by the consumer products show. “We have the opportunity to be in close contact with our consumers. We have no idea how they receive the Spike brand and our products just by sitting in our office. We have to be here, touching people, letting them touch us, touch our products so that we really understand what they want and what they need,” he said. Jamieson presented his products at last year's show and was surprised by unexpected success. Soon after, the company obtained orders worth 10 million yuan and established partnerships with Chinese companies. “Our goal was to introduce our products and technology to China. Since last year's negotiations, I have overseen sales for the entire Chinese region,” said Cheng Xin, General Manager of SP1KE Technology in China. Through its participation in the exhibition, Jamieson's company reached the market by supplying products to nursing homes and rehabilitation hospitals, resulting in a tenfold increase in sales. With manufacturing operations based in Dongguan city, Guangdong province, Jamieson is eyeing further expansion, given the promising outlook for the Chinese market. “I think we will constantly make new products in China based on the Chinese market and its needs. The market is infinite in China for us, not only in size, but also in the ways you can use our technology,” did he declare. said. This year, it solidified more than 50 partnerships at the exhibition, extending its business reach to regions such as Shanghai, Sichuan and Inner Mongolia.

Canadian exhibitor launches products and connects to Chinese market through consumer products exhibition

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bastillepost.com/global/article/3759738-indonesian-president-joko-widodo-meets-wang-yi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos