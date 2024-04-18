Donald Trump just made a 'reckless' decision in court, legal analyst says





Former President Donald Trump made a “reckless” move in court Thursday during his criminal trial in Manhattan, a legal analyst said.

A reporter for Trump's criminal trial for allegedly falsifying records of secret payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels noted on social media that the former president did not stand when potential jurors were presented.

“In my more than 20 years of practicing criminal law, I have never seen a defendant refuse to stand and face the jury. Any competent lawyer would tell his client that his fate is in the hands of the jury and that he will monitor everything he does,” the legal analyst said. ” and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Trump’s lack of respect for the jury is reckless.”

Newsweek's Katherine Fung, who is in the courtroom, confirmed that Trump did not stand when jurors were introduced, while his legal team did.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

Former President Donald Trump waves as he returns to the courtroom with attorney Todd Blanche during a recess of his criminal trial as jury selection continues in Criminal Court in Manhattan on April 18 in New York.

Thursday's proceedings in the criminal case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg focused on the jury selection process.

Bragg's indictment says the former president “fraudulently falsified business records in New York to conceal crimes that withheld information harmful to voters during the 2016 presidential election.”

Trump has continued to deny any wrongdoing in the matter. He had already been placed under silence by New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Mercan.

What we know

This week, seven jurors were selected for the trial, but two were dismissed Thursday.

At the start of proceedings Thursday, Juror No. 2 was brought into the courtroom and expressed “concerns” about her ability to be fair and impartial.

“Just yesterday, friends, colleagues and family members sent messages to my phone, questioning my identity as a juror,” the juror reportedly said.

The juror was later excused from the case and Fung reported on X that Merchan said, “We just lost what would have been a very good juror for this case.”

Another juror was later dismissed. Both sides determined that Juror No. 4 should be questioned further after prosecutors pointed out information calling into question the veracity of his answers. The juror also expressed displeasure with the amount of information made public.

Views

Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski also responded Thursday to Trump's refusal to appear, saying, “I have tried over 250 criminal jury trials in 29 years and have never seen a single client defend jurors. This includes 6 accused of murder…”

And after

The jury selection process is expected to continue Thursday and possibly Friday.

Merchan previously set a trial date for April 23 for the court to hear arguments over Trump's possible violation of the hush order. The prosecution filed a motion to sanction Trump for social media posts it says violate the order. The prosecution asked Trump to pay a $1,000 fine for each of three potential violations.

