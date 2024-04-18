Truth Social is a stunning victory for Donald Trump





Since shares of Donald Trump's media company began trading on the stock exchange on March 26, their value has fallen by more than half, prompting headlines, and some on the left, rejoicing at the drop. Which seems even less newsworthy than the fact that anyone is buying: Even at around $26 a share, investors value Mr. Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, at a heroic value relative to its performance or to its apparent potential.

It should be written about $26 per share, because even the Wall Street Journal had difficulty determining the number of shares outstanding. Other possible red flags for investors include the company's independent auditor reporting on March 25 that its operating losses raised substantial doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern. After forecasting $144 million in revenue for 2023, Truth Social only made $4.1 million and made a loss of $58.2 million.

Truth Social says it competes with established giants like Facebook and Amazon, but does not disclose its audience figures. In a regulatory filing, it attempted to make a virtue of this by arguing that adhering to traditional key performance indicators such as traffic or advertising results, the types of results that media investors typically obsess over, could potentially diverting its attention from the strategic evaluation of its activity. For the month of March, analytics firm Similarweb found that Truth Social had about 7.7 million unique visitors, or about 0.05% of Facebook's traffic.

Perhaps such realities will suddenly cause the stock to fall. But there is a long way to go before leaving the confines of faith to enter the realm of reason. John Rekenthaler, vice president of Morningstar, an investment research firm, estimated that if people valued Truth Social as they did initial offerings from companies such as Tesla, Google and Facebook, shares would sell at 50 cents.

Investors in Truth Social, compared to those in other startups, clearly don't rely on the same kind of analysis or even indulge in the same kind of dreaming. They're not even playing the same game as the online investors who pushed stocks like AMC and GameStop to irrational valuations that also represented relative fractions of the paper value of Mr. Trump's company.

Something else is happening here, a shake-up in the logic of the market, even a break with common sense. Perhaps investors believe Mr. Trump will win in November and, as the first president with his own social platform, insist that all his statements be made on that. Maybe they love him and want to multiply his billions. Whatever their motivations, the performance of Mr. Trump's actions thus far represents the purest demonstration of his power not only to distort reality, but also to convert illusion into reality and also, perhaps, to the way Americans come to confuse the two.

For years, Mr. Trump has used his mastery of the virtual world, and the controversy and enthusiasm he generates online, to increase his political power. He has only 7 million followers on Truth Social, compared to 87 million followers on appears to be about to turn that value into paper. virtual value into real wealth. Mr. Trump owns 78.8 million shares of the company, about 57% of the total, and he stands to receive 36 million more if the stock price remains above $17.50 through the end of April . Under a lock-up agreement, Mr. Trump cannot sell for six months, until September 25, unless the company's board releases him from the restriction.

What Mr. Trump has called truthful hyperbole, and others call lies, has been at the heart of his success. When he built Trump Tower, it had 58 floors, but in numbering them, he skipped ten and claimed 68 instead. This tactic has sometimes caught up with him, including the $355 million fine he received in February after a New York judge concluded that Mr. Trump had lied for years to obtain loans and entering into deals increasing the size of his penthouse, for example, and valuing his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida based on its residential development potential, although he relinquished the rights to develop it as another thing than a club.

Yet Mr. Trump’s characteristic hyperbole is the very foundation of Truth Social. His value is based on his participation, his agreement with the company forces his assignment elsewhere and his messages are full of exaggerations and even lies, whether it concerns the criminal proceedings against him, President Joe Biden or the state from the country. Is this some kind of fraud? Or is it just about life online, and how best to create value there, to exchange it for offline currency via advertising, the stock market or the ballot box?

There is no spoon

Virtual reality still seems to be just one step away. Alternative digital worlds like Second Life haven't caught on, and clunky AR headsets have proven more aversive than immersive. But Americans may not realize the extent to which online reality, a reality that did not exist for most just a generation ago, has re-emerged in the real world, distorting their politics, their relationships, their apprehension of what is true or what has value. The rules governing all of this have changed, and it's unclear exactly what the new rules are. Mr. Trump and others are still making them up.

Officials in President George W. Bush's administration used to deride what they called the reality-based community and insist that they could create our own reality. They were pikemen compared to Mr. Trump. It seemed like a joke during his 2016 presidential campaign when he called his political supporters a movement. It is now reasonable to consider him the most important figure in American politics since Ronald Reagan. Maybe Mr. Trump will lose the election in November, and maybe that will cause Truth Social's stock to collapse, if it doesn't collapse before then. But buying a few shares now, just in case, doesn't seem like a foolish act.

