Friends of Ukraine are not welcome in the Republican Party

If you think the conservative tribes in Westminster are undisciplined, try dealing with the Republicans in Washington, DC.

Congressman Mike Johnson has only been speaker of the House of Representatives since late October, after the last man was expelled, and he now faces the ax for his support of funding Ukraine.

This week, Johnson finally decided to continue the highly controversial and delayed $95 billion multi-tiered aid package to support Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine, even though he knows the move could well cost him his job. I consider myself a wartime orator, he said. I didn't think it would be an easy path.

It's worse than that. Johnson finds himself in an impossible position. He is under intense pressure from America's international allies and still-powerful Atlanticist factions within his own party, who know that without sustained U.S. support, Ukraine cannot win. Uncle Sam is the only power strong enough to support the fight against Russia.

But he clashes with the Freedom Caucus, to the right of his party, whose members are adamant that the federal government must first address the massive illegal immigration crisis at its southern border before sending billions more to defend Ukraine.

He also takes on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who clearly despises the Ukraine hawks on Capitol Hill.

In recent days, she proposed a somewhat facetious amendment that would require representatives who vote for the aid plan to enlist in the Ukrainian army. I mean, if you want to finance the war, she said, why don't you go for it?

MTG, as it's known, is clearly having a good time at Johnson's expense. She also proposed diverting some aid to the development of space laser technology on the U.S. southwest border, a mischievous nod to her own 2018 Facebook post, in which she suggested that a Jewish space laser could have caused wildfires in California.

More seriously, she and six other America First supporters in Congress filed a motion for Johnson to step down as president. They accuse him of working with Democrats, a cardinal sin, to pass the legislation.

Johnson tried to appease his party's right by adding a fifth bill to the aid package that would include money for U.S. border security. Yet it seems increasingly likely that unless he changes course on Ukraine, Johnson will suffer the same fate as President Kevin McCarthy before him.

If I was operating out of fear of a motion to leave, Johnson said. I would never be able to do my job.

It is, however, a strange turn of events for a man who, not long ago, was accused of being a Kremlin asset because he allegedly received money from Russian oligarchs. This was in February, when he appeared to be blocking funding for Ukraine.

Kevin McCarthy was easily condemned as a RINO (Republican in name only) because he presented himself as a centrist operator in Washington, DC. Johnson, on the other hand, has a staunchly conservative record. He is a very devout evangelical Baptist, an old-school right-wing religious figure who has consistently opposed abortion, gay marriage, divorce and the climate change lobby. He even once suggested that teaching evolution in schools had led to mass shootings.

But the Christian right is not the same thing as the Make America Great Again (MAGA) right, and it appears that Johnson, in supporting Ukraine, has fallen for conservatives who view the war effort against Putin as futile at best and a serious strategic error. at worst.

Trump sees China, not Russia, as the greatest threat to American interests, and if the new Republican candidate is elected on November 5, his strategy will be to sever Beijing's ties with Moscow, which have strengthened over time. that China tacitly supported Russia's war in 2017. Ukraine.

Johnson's best chance of survival would be to persuade Trump, the party's de facto leader, if not to support the aid package, then at least to persuade MTG and Co. to back down. He duly visited the MAGA king at Mar-a-Lago late last week. Trump in turn obliged with a statement of support. I stand with the speaker, he said. He does a very good job.

Then came the diabolical ambiguity: We get along very well with the speaker, Trump said. And I get along very well with Marjorie. Johnson should have known the rule of Republican internal politics in the Trump era: When push comes to shove, don't expect Donald to have your back.