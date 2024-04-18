Trump sleeping at trial? Gesturing towards a juror? Why it's a bad look





Jury selection in the Manhattan criminal case against Donald Trump started slowly but has since gained momentum, with several jurors seated after the second day.

For some lawyers, the jury selection process is the most important part of the trial. For others, it's a waste of time, an exercise in astrology, and they would take the first 12 people through the door. But no matter how hard his lawyers try, Trump could lose that jury before it's even seated.

The process is an opportunity for the accused to question and test the peers who might judge him.

Jury selection in criminal cases is conducted in the presence of the accused in the courtroom. The voir dire process in New York State courts involves a mixture of questionnaires and questioning by attorneys. Although defendants cannot address potential jurors directly, the process is an opportunity for defendants to question and test the peers who might judge him.

But the review works both ways. Potential jurors also question the defendant. From the moment they enter the courtroom to perform jury duty, citizens observe the accused. They watch the defendants scribble on notepads. They watch the defendants speak with their lawyers. They just look to see if the accused looks guilty, whatever that means.

And that's just for the typical defendant. When the accused is Donald Trump, all eyes are on the former president, at all times. This began during voir dire and will continue throughout the trial.

Our jury system is based on the assumption that individuals, regardless of their education level or social status, can judge the credibility of witnesses and evidence. At some level, society must believe that humans are hardwired to detect lies, otherwise juries couldn't work. Jurors are therefore expected to render their judgment whether the accused testifies or not. For better (or probably worse), body language can become an important part of this assessment. Perception can become reality, with life-changing consequences.

And this is where Trump needs to be very careful if he can. If he behaves badly at the defense table, the jury will be able to see it. Already on Monday, the first day of the trial, court reporters noted that Trump's eyes appeared closed during parts of the proceedings. Whether Trump was sleeping or not is, in some ways, irrelevant. If he falls asleep, or appears to fall asleep, the jury will notice.

On Tuesday, New York State Judge Juan Merchan openly chastised Trump for mumbling and gesturing to a juror in the courtroom. It was unclear what was said, but his behavior was obvious enough to have caught the judges' attention. And that means everyone else saw it too.

If Trump seems bored, angry or impatient, jurors notice. When he mutters under his breath, they notice him. None of these things are good either.

Trump has built a reputation as a showman. He is an outsized presence, physically and rhetorically. Performance art, especially arrogant or aggressive behavior, serves Trump well at his rallies and on camera. But in my experience, juries generally don't like it.

Criminal defense attorneys can become very frustrated with their clients during trial. After all, the lawyer prepared the witnesses and memorized the evidence. All the client has to do is sit there and look non-guilty. But it's easier said than done. The ideal defendant would stand straight as a stick, take notes from time to time, and maintain an expression of respectful curiosity.

Most defendants are not ideal defendants. And when defendants behave badly, juries punish them.

Charles Manson behaved infamously throughout his own murder trial. It didn't end well for him. New York organized crime boss John “Teflon Don” Gotti was a master manipulator of the criminal justice system and a notorious bad defendant during his 1992 trial on charges including murder and racketeering. The judge finally threatened the mobster to end the trial by watching a video broadcast from his cell. Gotti was eventually convicted and died in prison in 2002.

In fairness, a defendant's trial can alternate between long periods of boredom, punctuated by moments of terror, and widespread anxiety that gradually accelerates as the case moves inexorably toward verdict. It is unreasonable to expect a person on trial to sit politely while the prosecution parades witness after witness before a jury to speak ill of him. This is probably impossible in Trump's case.

Even if the judge can rein in his most extreme behavior, the head shaking, closed eyes and frowning can pass without reprimand from the bench. But the jury will notice. They will judge him for his conduct at the defense table. And if the misbehavior persists, they may blame him.

