Erdogan condemns Israeli actions: “They have surpassed Hitler”





Watan – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “The Israelis have long since surpassed Hitler. He added at his party's parliamentary bloc meeting: “We say to those who turn a blind eye to the killing of 14,000 innocent children and try to gain support from Israel by claiming that Hamas is an organization terrorist, we will courageously defend Palestine's struggle for independence under all circumstances. » Since the start of the war, the Turkish president has intensified his criticism of Israel following its military attack on Gaza, calling the occupation's actions war crimes that almost amount to “genocide.” . However, Turkey's slow and modest efforts on the ground to support Gaza have been widely criticized. In response to these criticisms, Erdogan said in his speech: “Some of our measures may not be visible and we may not be able to disclose some of our actions, but those who question our sensitivity towards the Palestinian cause will feel embarrassment and shame. sooner or later.” He added: “They will see the extent of the injustice they committed against us in the face of history. » The Turkish president said Hamas, which Israel, the United States and the European Union consider a terrorist organization, is an armed organization fighting for the liberation of its lands and its people. “. . pic.twitter.com/0jScYBXbid Muhammet Erdoan – (@Muhamed_Erdogan) April 17, 2024 Addressing participants, the Turkish leader, elected to a third presidential term in May, said: “Don't forget that we carry the heavy burden of our people on our shoulders,” and stressed: “We govern a state and bear the burden.” trusted by 85 million people. False allegations Erdogan went on to say that some are accusing us, our party and our government of allegations that they know very well are baseless, thus placing our Turkish Republic in the circle of accusation. He added dryly: “No one has the right or authority to question me or my blessed executives regarding our sensitivity to the Palestinian cause. » Erdogan compared Hamas to the National Forces during Turkey's national struggle, which drew applause from the room. He concluded: “We are certainly aware that saying this has a price, and we know that it has become difficult, in this time of fissures, to defend truth and justice, but let the whole world know, understand and realize . » Addressing Western countries that oppose him, he said: “We will not bow to your assassination attempts, your coup attempts, your economic attacks or your disinformation campaigns. » Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan concluded his speech by saying: “Like Recep Tayyip Erdogan, even if I remain alone, as long as God gives me life, I will continue to defend the Palestinian struggle and I will continue to be the voice of the people oppressed Palestinian, and we will all continue to do so.

