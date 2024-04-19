UK Conservatives suspend lawmaker as sordid allegations swirl over possible misuse of party funds | International





LONDON (AP) The British govern Conservative party said Thursday he had suspended a lawmaker who allegedly used his campaign funds to cover personal medical expenses and to pay off someone who threatened him. The Times of London reported that Mark Menzies took thousands of pounds (dollars) given to the party by donors to cover medical bills and other personal expenses. He said that in December he called a 78-year-old assistant at 3 a.m. to ask for help because he had been locked in an apartment by malicious people who were demanding money for his release. A sum of 6,500 pounds ($8,100) was paid personally by Menzies' office manager, which was repaid using donor money, the newspaper said. Menzies, who has represented the seat of Fylde in the north-west of England since 2010, told The Times: I strongly dispute the allegations made against me. I have fully complied with all reporting rules. As an investigation is ongoing, I will not comment further. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. The Conservative whips' office said Menzies had agreed to be suspended from the Conservative caucus in Parliament, “pending the outcome of an investigation.” The suspension means he will remain in Parliament as an independent lawmaker. He was also suspended from his unpaid role as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's trade envoy to Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina. Menzies has previously been the subject of complaints of misconduct. In 2014, he resigned as a ministerial assistant after allegations about his behavior were made by a Brazilian escort. Three years later, according to the Times, he was questioned by police over bizarre accusations that he had deliberately gotten an acquaintance's dog drunk. Menzies strongly denied giving alcohol to a dog. The case is the latest sordid allegation against conservatives, who have lost several lawmakers to ethics scandals in the past two years, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Among them, a lawmaker arrested watching porn in the House of Commonsanother who would have proposed to lobbying on behalf of gambling companies and a lawmaker accused of drinking strangers groped in a private club in London. Last week, conservative lawmaker William Wragg suspended himself from the party's parliamentary caucus after admitting he was the victim of a sexting scam that led him to pass on his colleagues' contact details to an unknown person who had compromising information about him. The Conservatives have been in power since 2010, but opinion polls put them far behind the opposition Labor Party, with elections due later this year. This report is the latest sign of the slander and personal slander expected during the election. The Conservatives are accusing Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner of evading tax on the sale of a house years ago by falsely claiming it was her primary residence. Police say they are investigating. Rayner denies any wrongdoing and has not been suspended by her party.

