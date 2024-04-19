What to remember from the day a jury was selected to decide the fate of Donald Trump in the secret trial.





CNN New York —

Jury selection in Donald Trump's secret financial fraud case began Thursday, as if the task of finding 12 jurors had failed.

Two of the original seven jurors who were seated Tuesday were excused. Judge Juan Mercans hopes to begin the trial Monday with opening arguments that appear to be dwindling quickly.

At the end of the day, the jury in the first criminal trial of a former president in U.S. history was seated. There are only five alternates left to be selected on Friday.

It is also clear that the trial will be fraught with pitfalls. The Manhattan district attorney's office, for example, said it would not disclose to the defense who its primary witnesses are to prevent Trump from posting about them on social media.

A hearing on what prosecutors can say about Trump's legal history is also likely Friday.

Here are the takeaways from Thursday's topsy-turvy jury selection in Trump's criminal trial:

Once Trump's lawyers and the district attorney's office used their 10 peremptory strikes to dismiss jurors, things moved quickly.

The judge rejected Trump's requests to dismiss jurors for cause because they expressed negative views of Trump, telling the former president's lawyers that disliking his personality was not enough.

The seated jury includes seven men and five women. The new jurors assembled Thursday include an investment banker, a security engineer, a retired wealth manager, a speech therapist and a physiotherapist.

The jury pool was quickly whittled down from a second panel of 96 Thursday morning, after nearly 50 potential jurors said they did not believe they could be fair and impartial and nine others said they had other Conflicts.

Hear what Trump said minutes after jury session in silent trial

Compared to Tuesday, there were fewer jurors who changed their minds once they began reading the questionnaire in the courtroom, with only one of the original 18 jurors being dismissed during this process on Thursday. (The court was dark on Wednesday.)

Perhaps one reason: The second group of jurors knew Trump was the defendant on Tuesday, which gave them time to think about being on the panel. The first panel of 96 jurors had to say whether they thought they could be fair just minutes after entering the courtroom, seeing Trump as the defendant and hearing the judge explain the case and the role of the jury.

Trump's legal team ran out of peremptory challenges to dismiss a few jurors who had expressed negative views about the former president and his policies.

A woman who will eventually decide Trump's fate called him selfish and selfish.

Juror 11 served on the jury after Merchan denied Trump's challenge to the juror for cause. Trump's lawyers argued she should be fired because she said she didn't like Trump's personality.

I don't like his character, she said. I don't like some of my colleagues, but I'm not trying to sabotage their work.

He just seems very selfish and selfish, so I don't really appreciate that in any official, so I don't know him as a person, so I don't know what he is like in terms of integrity, she said. added. It's just not my cup of tea.

In denying Trump's challenge, Merchan said it wasn't enough that she didn't like his personality, as she said she was confident she could put that aside to be fair and impartial.

By Thursday afternoon, jurors were generally more open about their views on Trump. Many said they didn't like his politics or some of his public behavior, but felt they could see past that to be a fair and impartial juror.

Another juror said she disagreed with some of his political views, and while it was a frequent topic of conversation with friends and family when he was president, some negative views at the regarding Trump have been issued.

When Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, asked whether she felt pressured by others to condemn Trump, she replied: “Not at all.” She said she would be careful not to tell anyone about this matter.

There is a juror who follows Trump on social media and has read quotes from his book The Art of the Deal.

He is an investment banker with a master's degree. He said during voir dire that he follows Michael Cohen on Twitter and has followed Trump since he became president, usually because it was news when he posted a tweet so good to be aware of it .

Trump's lawyers successfully asked Merchan to fire a woman who had been questioned over several strongly anti-Trump social media posts. Defense lawyers used Trump's latest peremptory strikes to evict a woman who had slept at Nechele's house. Merchan denied a challenge for cause for this panelist.

Thursday morning highlighted how unpredictable the jury can be in a high-profile trial, especially in an unprecedented case involving a former president. Thursday's court hearing began with the return of one of seven jurors who had been summoned Tuesday to ask to be removed from court. jury.

Juror No. 2, an oncology nurse from New York, arrived and said she was concerned that aspects of my identity had been made public after friends, colleagues and family members told her knowing that she had been identified as a potential juror.

Mercan excused her without objection. The judge then ordered the media not to report any identifying physical appearances of the jurors. He complained specifically that, according to reports, one of the jurors selected had an Irish accent.

We just lost what would have been a good juror for this case, Merchan said.

He also asked the media not to discuss two questions in the questionnaire asked of all potential jurors: their current and former employers.

Later, a second juror who was seated was excused after prosecutors informed the court that during their research they had found information about the juror showing he had been arrested in the 1990s for destroying political advertisements.

Ultimately, Trump attorney Todd Blanche asked the district attorneys' office to share the first three witnesses they plan to call, noting that opening arguments and early testimony could begin as early as Monday.

The prosecution refused. Assistant District Attorney Josh Steinglass acknowledged that courtesy is often extended. But because Trump posted information about their witnesses on social media, he said with a shrug, “We’re not telling him who the witnesses are.”

Merchan said he couldn't blame prosecutors for that. Trump visibly shook his head over the exchange.

Blanche then offered to assure the DA's office that Trump would not post about the witnesses if they shared their witness list.

I don't think you can make that statement, Merchan replied.

Blanche continued to protest, but Merchan said he would not order them to turn over their witnesses. They don't have to, he said.

The district attorneys' office's tactic means that not only will Trump's team be in the dark about upcoming witnesses, but the DA's office could also choose to keep the identities of witnesses behind the scenes from the public, which also means that his possible witnesses will become a surprise. a daily basis.

As of Friday, 22 potential jurors have yet to respond to the second panel's questionnaire. Merchan will begin by trying to complete a list of five additional alternate jurors, although the judge noted he could change that number.

Trump's lawyers and the district attorney's office will also receive additional peremptory challenges for alternate jurors. Neither issued a challenge for the first alternate chosen Thursday.

If jury selection concludes quickly enough on Friday, Merchan said he will hold what's called a Sandoval hearing Friday afternoon, where they will discuss what in Trump's legal history can be used to attempt to impeach him if he chooses to testify.

Prosecutors say in their filings that they will question the former president about recent verdicts against him, including the recent civil fraud trial and E. John Carroll.

But if enough alternates cannot be chosen from the 22, Merchan has assembled an additional panel of 96 jurors, who were sworn in Thursday and invited to return Friday. This is likely the final group of people who will make up the Trump. silent trial jury for money.

The courtroom in downtown Manhattan on Thursday was noticeably cold. Trump commented on it to reporters as he was leaving and his lawyer even asked if the temperature could be raised. Merchan noted the temperature in the courtroom perhaps in more ways than one as potential jurors in the case filed in Thursday.

I want to apologize because it's cold here, Merchan said. We try to do our best to control the temperature, but it's one extreme or the other.

