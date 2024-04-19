What we know about the 12 jurors in Donald Trump's criminal trial





Twelve Manhattan residents have been chosen to serve on the jury in the first criminal trial of a U.S. president.

The judge ordered that the identities of the jurors remain confidential during the trial and that journalists not disclose certain identifying information.

Based on their statements in court during the three days of jury selection, here is what we know about the jurors:

Juror 1, who will be the foreman, works in sales and lives in West Harlem. He said he loved outdoor activities. He said he gets his news from the New York Times and watches Fox News and MSNBC. He said he had heard of some of former President Donald J. Trump's other criminal cases, but did not have an opinion on them.

Juror 2 works in finance and lives in Hells Kitchen. He said he enjoyed hiking, music, concerts and enjoying New York City. He said he was following Mr. Trump's former fixer, Michael D. Cohen, who is expected to be a key witness, on social media. But he also said he follows figures like former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. He said he thought Mr. Trump had done good for the country, adding that it went both ways.

Juror 3 works in the legal field and lives in Chelsea. He said he doesn't follow the news closely, but when he does, he reads the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal and finds articles using Google. He added that he was not very familiar with Mr. Trump's other criminal cases.

Juror 4 is an engineer from the Upper West Side. When asked how he was during jury selection, he replied: I'm frozen. When a lawyer asked him if he had strong feelings about Mr. Trump, he said no, not really.

Juror 5 works in the education field and is originally from Harlem. She said she tries to avoid political conversations and doesn't care about the news. She said she appreciated Mr. Trump’s candor. President Trump speaks his mind, she said. I would prefer that in a person rather than someone who is in office and you don't know what they are doing behind the scenes.

Juror 6 works in technology and lives in Chelsea. She said she gets her news from The New York Times, Google, Facebook and TikTok. She said she probably had different beliefs than Mr. Trump, but that we were in a free country.

Juror 7 works in the legal field and lives on the Upper East Side. He said he was aware of Mr. Trump's other cases but had no opinion on Mr. Trump's character. He said he has political views regarding the Trump presidency, agreeing with some Trump administration policies and disagreeing with others.

Juror 8 is from the Upper East Side and worked in finance. He said he reads the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal and watches CNBC and the BBC. He enjoys fly fishing, skiing and yoga. During jury selection, he said he had no opinions or beliefs that would prevent him from being impartial.

Juror 9 works in an educational setting and is originally from the Upper East Side. She called Mr. Trump our president. Everyone knows who he is, adding that when he was in power, everyone talked about politics.

Juror 10 is a businessman who lives in Murray Hill. He said he doesn't follow the news, adding that it's the New York Times instead. But he said he enjoys listening to podcasts about behavioral psychology, adding that it's my little hobby. He said he did not have a strong opinion about Mr. Trump.

Juror 11 is a product manager and lives in Upper Manhattan. She said she did not have a strong opinion about Mr. Trump, but added: “I don’t like his personality, or the way he presents himself in public. She then added: “I don't like some of my colleagues, but I'm not trying to sabotage their work, provoking laughter from the jury box.

Juror 12 works in healthcare and lives on the Upper East Side. She said she enjoys listening to live music and hiking, and also listens to religious podcasts.

