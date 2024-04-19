Politics
What will a general election mean for the UK stock market?
Image source: Getty Images
As a general election approaches, I wonder what impact a change of government might have on my wallet. The table below shows how the FTSE100used as a proxy for the UK stock market as a whole, has performed well under our last nine Prime Ministers.
It is encouraging that only three of our leaders have presided over a downfall. To be fair, Boris Johnson had to deal with a pandemic. And Gordon Brown was unlucky enough to be in power when the global financial crisis hit. As for Liz Truss, what can I say?
“Events, dear boy, events”
But there is little a British prime minister can do to influence world events. This makes me think that luck was a big factor in determining market performance during their tenure.
However, I think the chart illustrates a more important point. Generally speaking, those who have been in office the longest have seen the biggest increases in the FTSE 100 index. This is because successful investing requires taking a long-term view.
During the first 23 years of the Footsies, Margaret Thatcher, John Major and Tony Blair saw the index rise from 1,000 to 6,527. This tells me that the longevity of the service, rather than specific policies, is probably the main reason differences highlighted.
Lift-off
The index of the 100 largest listed companies was launched in January 1984.
Margaret Thatcher was in charge at the time and she was engaged in the privatization of a large number of state-owned industries. She told the 1985 Conservative Party conference: Together, let's set our sights on a Britain where owning shares is as common as owning a car..
With a third of adults investing directly in the stock market, there is a long way to go before this vision is realized. But it is undoubtedly true that we were now closer to a shareholder democracy than when she first took office.
Ring the changes
One of its first privatizations was that of BT (LSE: BT.A). In 1984, I remember my father proudly telling me that he had bought stock in the company. I had no idea what that meant.
At the time of the IPO, the telecoms giant was valued on the stock market at 7.8 billion. Today it is worth 10.2 billion. But to keep up with inflation, its market capitalization would have to be above 30 billion.
If BT were Prime Minister I think he would be more of a Gordon Brown than a Boris Johnson. He’s a consistent – if unspectacular – performer. For the financial year ending March 31, 2024 (FY24), analysts expect earnings per share of 15.9p. Over the next two years this is expected to be 16p (FY25) and 16.1p (FY26).
However, despite a rise in profits, experts expect the dividend to fall slightly from the forecast 7.7p in FY24 to 7.31p by 2026. Despite this, the shares still earn an attractive yield of 7%. Of course, dividends are never guaranteed.
While both major political parties take an almost identical approach to taxes and borrowing, if there is a change of government I suspect it will have little impact.
Individual businesses may be affected by the introduction of specific policies that affect their sectors. For example, BT has lobbied the Labor Party to encourage easier broadband rollout in apartment buildings. But overall, the UK stock market will likely be business as usual.
