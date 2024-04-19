Jury seated in Trump's New York criminal trial





A 12-member jury was seated Thursday in Donald Trump's secret trial in New York, the first criminal case brought against a former U.S. president.

Seven men and five women were chosen to examine allegations that the 45th president conspired in 2016, just before his successful White House campaign, to conceal cash payments to two women to cover up their allegations of extramarital affairs presumed with him.

Prosecutors say Trump sought to keep compromising information about his private life from voters just before they cast their ballots eight years ago.

But Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021 and is the presumptive Republican nominee in the Nov. 5 presidential election, has denied those matters and all 34 counts in the indictment filed against him ago a year.

If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of up to four years.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan said opening arguments in the case could begin Monday morning in a trial that could last six weeks.

Merchan, prosecutors and Trump's defense attorneys spent hours over three days this week asking potential jurors their views on Trump.

When the 12th juror was chosen, Merchan said, “We have our jury. »

The judge and lawyers questioned jurors about how they consumed the day's news, where they worked and, specifically, whether they could fairly judge Trump, 77, the New York celebrity and real estate mogul for years before entering politics. in 2015.

Dozens of potential jurors, whose names were taken from the voter rolls of the majority-Democratic city that voted resoundingly against Trump during his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, immediately told Merchan they could not return a impartial verdict and were dismissed from office.

Merchan dismissed some potential jurors who he said, based on their responses in court or social media posts disparaging Trump, could not fairly judge the case.

Trump's prosecutors and lawyers had 10 peremptory challenges they could use to exclude jurors they didn't like from the jury.

The 10-challenge rule came into play late in jury selection, to Trump's detriment.

When a potential juror was asked what she thought of Trump, she said she had no strong opinions about him, but added: “I don't like his personality, the way which he presents himself in public”.

She then said: “I don't like some of my colleagues, but I'm not trying to sabotage their work. »

Trump's lawyers tried to keep her off the jury, challenging her selection “for cause,” but Merchan denied their challenge.

At this point, Trump's lawyers were no longer entitled to peremptory challenges and she was on the jury, which was sworn in by Merchan.

Seven jurors had been selected at the close of proceedings Tuesday, but two were removed from the case Thursday. One of them, an oncology nurse, told Merchan that her friends had told her she had been virtually identified because of what “was publicly reported about her.”

Merchan excused her from the jury, while demanding that the media limit its reporting on the employment of prospective jurors and what they look like.

In a second case, a man identified only as Juror No. 4 was dismissed without public explanation after prosecutors told Merchan he may have given misleading answers about his background when he was interviewed earlier in the week.

Trump's prosecutors and lawyers huddled in front of Merchan for an out-of-earshot discussion with the juror before Merchan dismissed him.

After several more hours of questioning Thursday, seven more jurors were selected along with one of six alternates. Mercan said he could choose five more replacements on Friday.

The alternates will hear testimony in the case but will only participate in deciding the case if one of the 12 jurors is incapacitated or dismissed for any reason.

Although the names of the prospective jurors were not made public to protect their identities and safety, attorneys had a list. Trump's support team pored over the names to see what anti-Trump messages they might have posted on social media in recent years.

Trump has often attacked Merchan in his social media posts and called the matter “election interference” as he seeks to win back the presidency.

Prosecutors claimed Trump repeatedly violated Merchan's silence order barring him from disparaging key participants in the case, although the judge opted out of the decree.

Merchan scheduled a hearing next week to hear arguments on prosecutors' request that Trump be held in contempt of court and fined, although Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The former president followed the proceedings from the defendant's table, in the company of his lawyers, taking a few notes and sometimes glancing at the candidate jurors. He appeared to doze off at times Monday and Tuesday before becoming alert again.

Eventually, he could take the witness stand to defend himself, depending on how he and his lawyers view prosecutors' evidence.

Since Trump is scheduled to appear in court, the case will almost certainly limit his time on the campaign trail.

Former President Donald Trump, seated far left, watches as Judge Juan Merchan presides as jury members answer jury questionnaire questions at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, April 18, 2024.

The accusations against Trump

Trump is accused of hiding a secret $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election to prevent her from speaking publicly about his claim that she had a tryst with a night with him at a celebrity golf tournament a decade earlier, less than four months after Trump's wife, Melania, gave birth to the couple's son Barron, now 18 .

In a second case, the indictment alleges that a former Playboy Playmate of the Year, Karen McDougal, said she had a months-long affair with Trump and was paid $150,000 by a tabloid editor who bought the rights to his story and then, at Trump's urging, killed the article.

Trump has denied both cases and all 34 charges he faces in the New York case, including that he ordered his former political mobster, perjurer Michael Cohen, to make the payment to Daniels, then repay it during the first year of his presidency. in 2017, while characterizing Cohen's monthly allowances in Trump's business records as legal expenses.

Upon arriving at the trial Tuesday, Trump told reporters: “I was paying a lawyer and I considered it a legal expense. That's exactly what it was.”

Altering his company's books would be a minor offense, but to convict Trump of a more serious crime, prosecutors will have to convince jurors that he committed an underlying crime, such as trying to influence the outcome of the 2016 election. maintaining information about alleged affairs. on the part of voters.

It is not illegal to pay money for silence, and Trump can claim that the payments were made simply to avoid disclosure of personally compromising moments in his life, not to try to influence the 2016 election .

The 12-member jury must reach a unanimous decision on either a guilty verdict or an acquittal. If jurors cannot agree among themselves, there will be what is called a “hung jury,” leaving prosecutors to decide whether or not to seek a new trial.

Each of the charges carries a four-year prison sentence, although Trump will almost certainly appeal any guilty verdict and conviction.

The New York case is one of four unprecedented criminal charges Trump faces, comprising 88 charges, all of which he has denied.

Two of the other indictments, one state and one federal, accuse him of illegally trying to make up for his 2020 loss, while the third alleges that he illegally took with him hundreds of highly classified documents relating to national security at his oceanfront estate in Florida at the end of his presidential term, then refused investigators' requests to return them.

No firm trial dates have been set in any of these three cases, and Trump has sought to push back the start dates until after the election.

If he wins, he could ask for the federal charges to be dropped. In any case, if he regains power, he will not be judged during his presidency.

