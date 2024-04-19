Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets with Wang Yi_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America





On April 18, 2024 local time, Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Politburo member of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Jakarta. Wang Yi first conveyed President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to President Joko Widodo and congratulated Indonesia on the successful conduct of its presidential election. Wang Yi said: “During his 10 years in office, President Joko Widodo focused on development, improved people's livelihoods, and successfully addressed the challenges posed by the pandemic, gaining a wide support and approval of the Indonesian people. President Joko Widodo has visited China eight times in ten years, and President Xi Jinping has met with President Joko Widodo 12 times. The two presidents reached important joint agreements on improving China-Indonesia relations, opening a new chapter in the rapid development of bilateral relations, helping to achieve fruitful results in Belt and Road cooperation. and jointly leading bilateral relations to a new stage of building a community with a shared future. China highly appreciates the President's historic contribution to the cause of China-Indonesia friendship and looks forward to working with Indonesia to advance bilateral relations so as to inherit the past and usher in the future for a new and sustainable development. Wang Yi said China is willing to continue the tradition of friendship with Indonesia, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen strategic coordination, and set an example of shared future, solidarity and coordination between developing countries. China firmly supports Indonesia in pursuing a path suited to its national conditions and realizing the vision of “Golden Indonesia 2045”, and collaborating on respective paths toward modernization with distinctive characteristics. China firmly supports the two countries in deepening practical cooperation, operating the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway at a high level, promoting major flagship projects such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor, and establishing new areas of growth for cooperation. China firmly supports Indonesia in playing the role of a major country, strengthening coordination and cooperation between China and Indonesia, deepening China-ASEAN cooperation, maintaining cooperation in East Asia on the right track and resisting the various acts that create regional divisions and clashes. in order to promote the construction of a fairer and more equitable global governance system. Joko Widodo asked Wang Yi to convey his best wishes to President Xi Jinping. Joko Widodo said: China is an important cooperation partner of Indonesia, and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has maintained good development momentum. Indonesia attaches great importance to its relations with China and hopes to strengthen cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, food security and energy, so as to promote more high-quality Indonesian products on the large Chinese market. Noting that the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway has been successfully put into operation, Joko Widodo hopes that China will continue to support the construction of Indonesia's high-speed railway. More Chinese companies are invited to invest and do business in Indonesia. China plays an important role in international and regional affairs. Indonesia is willing to work closely with China, adhere to the one-China policy, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability. The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, among others. On Thursday, Wang Yi also met with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto and held talks with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://us.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zgyw/202404/t20240419_11284602.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

