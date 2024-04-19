



FFor much of the period since the decision to leave the EU, British politicians have overestimated the continent's emphasis on Brexit. Once the shock of the referendum result subsided, relations with the United Kingdom came to be seen as a technical problem to be resolved through hard-fought negotiations. At critical times, as deadlines approached, Brexit became high on the agenda. Once the treaties were signed, they collapsed, overwhelmed by the other problems facing a large bloc with many borders and many problems. This represents something of a perverse victory for Boris Johnson and his chief negotiator, David Frost. The deal they signed was so unfavorable to British interests that Brussels has little incentive to reopen the deal. This is a problem for those who think Brexit went badly, according to the majority opinion in polls. The exit was difficult, but it was also a unilateral choice. The return, even to a much looser association, involves persuading EU governments and institutions that Britain has something unique to offer and, above all, that it can be counted on to maintain the cap. The difficulty in this process lies as much in the limitations of Labor policy as in the most commonly recognized national electoral taboos to prevent voters from leaving the country. David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, understands this, which is why he and Sir Keir Starmer are proposing a new UK-EU security pact as the main instrument for improving cross-Channel relations. This is an area where Britain, as one of Europe's two main military powers (alongside France), has capabilities and expertise that open doors for Brussels. A security partnership could be wide-ranging, covering energy and climate cooperation, without undermining the terms of trade and regulatory alignment that hamper discussions of greater economic intimacy. One day we will still have to tackle the economic cost of Brexit. On this front, options will remain limited as long as Labor refuses to talk about a customs union or meaningful reintegration into the single market. This may be erring on the side of caution, but general public negativity about the way Brexit has unfolded is not the same thing as an eagerness to work backwards through the entire grueling exit process. And the old opt-out and budget discount conditions would no longer be available. Mr. Johnson's unpleasant cake cannot simply be cut. Even the most fervent pro-Europeans, and Sir Keir was once numbered among their ranks, need to understand the many complex practical implications of recognizing that Brexit is a fait accompli, for Brussels as much as for Britain. The starting point for a new and mutually beneficial relationship is the recognition of the geopolitical forces that compel both sides to work together. Russia's aggression against Ukraine demonstrates this convincingly. The prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House next year doubles the urgency. The former US president, if restored to the Oval Office, would be an unreliable ally for European democracies and a deliberate saboteur of international institutions. The Eurosceptic vision of a prosperous Britain without its home continent has always been an illusion. In the current international context, this situation is extremely perilous. The Conservative Party's choice to ignore these facts is as predictable as it is dangerous. Labor policy on Brexit remains marked by caution, but on the need for a strategic pivot towards Europe, fortunately, the silence is breaking.

