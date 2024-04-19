President Erdogan calls for unified Western action on Gaza in joint press conference with Tanzanian president





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for unified Western action regarding Israel's actions in Gaza during a joint news conference with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Ankara on Thursday. The joint press conference focused on bilateral relations between Turkey and Tanzania as well as the current situation in the Middle East. The West should tell Israel to “stop” Speaking at a joint news conference with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Erdogan highlighted the disparity in global responses to conflicts, noting that although Western countries quickly united in response to Iranian retaliation, they did not failed to do the same in condemning Israeli attacks on Gaza. “We have seen that Western countries have been able to respond with a unified position to Iranian retaliation. The same parties should now tell Israel to “stop” with a unified position.“, Erdogan said. He underlined the urgency of the situation in Gaza, where what he described as one of the worst massacres of the century has been taking place for 195 days. “We must redouble our efforts to end the massacres in Gaza,” Erdogan stressed, calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire followed by steps towards a two-state solution. Erdogan also criticized Israel's attempts to distort the agenda and cover up atrocities in Gaza, urging not to allow such efforts to succeed. “Tanzania supports Turkey's efforts to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts. We also support the call for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza, which is causing harm to Palestinians,” President Hassan said during the the press conference. Bilateral cooperation between Tanzania and Turkey President Erdogan praised the enduring partnership between Turkey and Tanzania, citing the recent signing of six memorandums of understanding covering various sectors, including railway construction, manufacturing and tourism. Since 1965, Turkey and Tanzania have enjoyed strong diplomatic relations, fostering collaboration in the trade, education, health and infrastructure sectors. TTürkiye's consistent support for Tanzania's socio-economic progress is evident in crucial projects and initiatives. The two countries remain committed to mutual prosperity and sustainable development through mutual visits and joint efforts. “We discussed the comprehensive review of our cooperation during today's meetings. We addressed measures to increase mutual trade and investments,” Erdogan said, stressing the importance of developing bilateral trade , which reached $345 million last year with the potential to surpass $1 billion. Echoing Erdogan's sentiments, President Hassan expressed Tanzania's gratitude for Turkey's support in various areas, including development projects and human capital initiatives. “We appreciate Turkey's contributions to the development of our country, especially in the areas of infrastructure and education,” Hassan stressed. Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome received in Turkey, Hassan reiterated Tanzania's commitment to strengthening the beneficial relations between the two countries. “Turkey is a valuable partner and my visit here reaffirms the importance of this partnership,” she said. The Tanzanian President highlighted the progress made in various sectors through bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, investment and social development. She also highlighted Tanzania's willingness to support Turkish investments and initiatives aimed at advancing infrastructure and human capital development in the country. Highlighting the potential for further collaboration, Hassan highlighted Tanzania's commitment to facilitating investments by Turkish companies. “We agreed to work closely with Turkish companies to carry out strategic projects, such as the construction and modernization of railways,” Hassan remarked, recognizing the central role that Turkish investments have played in the progress socio-economic of Tanzania. The Tanzanian president also announced plans to host a trade and investment forum in Istanbul, aimed at promoting business opportunities and strengthening economic ties between the two nations. The visit ended with Hassan inviting Erdogan to visit Tanzania, underscoring the commitment to strengthening the enduring partnership between the two nations. Source: AA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkiyenewspaper.com/politics/21966 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos