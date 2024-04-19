Lok Sabha election in India 2024: who votes in phase 1 and what are the issues? | India Elections 2024 News





EXPLANER A total of 102 constituencies across 21 states will vote on April 19 for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The first of seven phases of India's national elections is scheduled to begin on April 19. These elections concern the 543 seats of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament. The party or coalition that gets the majority of seats in the Lok Sabha will form the next government. It is the world's largest ever democratic exercise, with 969 million registered voters eligible to vote using 5.5 million electronic voting machines over 44 days. The votes will be counted and the results will be announced on June 4. As a multi-party democracy, elections in India will see a range of national and regional parties competing for votes. But two main coalitions compete directly to rule the country: the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and a coalition of 26 parties, called the Indian National Alliance for development (Inclusive National Alliance for Development). INDIA), led by the main opposition, the Indian National Congress. Who votes in phase 1? In the first phase, 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories will vote, including: Tamilnadu: The 39 state seats

The 39 state seats Rajasthan: Twelve states 25 seats

Twelve states 25 seats Uttar Pradesh: Eight of the states 80 seats

Eight of the states 80 seats Madhya Pradesh: Six of the states 29 seats

Six of the states 29 seats Maharashtra: Five states out of 48 seats

Five states out of 48 seats Uttarakhand: The five state seats

The five state seats Assamese: Five of the states 14 seats

Five of the states 14 seats Bihar: Four of the states 40 seats

Four of the states 40 seats West Bengal: Three states out of 42 seats

Three states out of 42 seats Arunachal Pradesh: Both states have two seats

Both states have two seats Manipur: Both states have two seats

Both states have two seats Meghalaya: Both states have two seats

Both states have two seats Chhattisgarh: One out of the States 11 seats

One out of the States 11 seats Mizoram: The sole seat of state

The sole seat of state Nagaland: The sole seat of state

The sole seat of state Sikkim: The sole seat of state

The sole seat of state Tripura: One in two seats for the States

One in two seats for the States Jammu and Kashmir: One seat in five

One seat in five Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The sole headquarters of the Union Territories

The sole headquarters of the Union Territories Lakshadweep: The sole headquarters of the Union Territories

The sole headquarters of the Union Territories Pondicherry: The sole headquarters of the Union Territories Which are the main constituencies which will vote on April 19? Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Modis BJP has traditionally struggled to make inroads in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, where it failed to win a single seat out of 39 in 2019. This time, the party is betting on a rising star, party leader K Annamalai to achieve this result. an improbable victory for Coimbatore.

Prime Minister Modis BJP has traditionally struggled to make inroads in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, where it failed to win a single seat out of 39 in 2019. This time, the party is betting on a rising star, party leader K Annamalai to achieve this result. an improbable victory for Coimbatore. Nagpur, Maharashtra: Federal Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, a senior BJP leader whom some political analysts see as a potential challenger to Modi, is running from Nagpur, a city famous for its oranges. Nagpur is also the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Hindu-majority umbrella group that is the ideological mentor of the BJP.

Federal Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, a senior BJP leader whom some political analysts see as a potential challenger to Modi, is running from Nagpur, a city famous for its oranges. Nagpur is also the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Hindu-majority umbrella group that is the ideological mentor of the BJP. Manipur: The two seats in the state will be voted partly in the first phase on April 19 and partly in the second phase on April 26. The elections are taking place against the backdrop of ethnic conflicts that have effectively divided Manipur between its plains where the majority Meitei community mainly lives as well as the hills where the Kuki community lives. More than 200 people have been killed in clashes since last May between the two communities, with many accusing the state's BJP government of playing a biased role and failing to end the violence. Will this have a political price?

The two seats in the state will be voted partly in the first phase on April 19 and partly in the second phase on April 26. The elections are taking place against the backdrop of ethnic conflicts that have effectively divided Manipur between its plains where the majority Meitei community mainly lives as well as the hills where the Kuki community lives. More than 200 people have been killed in clashes since last May between the two communities, with many accusing the state's BJP government of playing a biased role and failing to end the violence. Will this have a political price? Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh:The epicenter of the 2013 anti-Muslim riots that some observers say helped the BJP score a big victory in India's most populous state in 2014 (72 out of 80 seats), Muzaffarnagar votes on April 19. Muslim population, but the BJP's ability to consolidate Hindu votes helped it win in 2014 and 2019. When does voting start and end? Voting will begin at 7:00 a.m. local time (01:30 GMT) and end at 6:00 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT). Voters waiting in line at closing time can vote, even if it means keeping the voting booths open longer. Who leads the states that vote in the first phase? Tamil Nadu is governed by an alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, comprising Indian parties.

The BJP rules in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.

The BJP is also in power through alliances in Maharashtra, Bihar, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim and Puducherry.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep are federally governed, with no democratically elected government. Jammu and Kashmir is also governed from New Delhi, without national elections since the Modi government scrapped its special status in 2019.

West Bengal is governed by the All India Trinamool Congress Party, which is part of the INDIA alliance.

A coalition of six regional parties, the Zoram People's Movement, governs Mizoram. Who won these Lok Sabha seats in 2019? In the last Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), many of whose members are now part of the INDIA group, won 45 of the 102 seats that will be voted on on April 19.

The BJP-led NDA won 42 of these seats.

In Tamil Nadu, the biggest prize in the first phase, the NDA alliance won one seat: this went to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regional constituency. The BJP itself did not win any seats. The remaining 38 seats in Tamil Nadu went to the UPA, with the Congress winning eight, the DMK winning 23 and other allies winning the rest.

In Assam, a delimitation exercise last year changed the organization of constituencies. This year, Kaziranga replaced what was Kaliabor in 2019, with some changes. The Congress won this seat in 2019. Sonitpur replaced Tezpur, which was won by the BJP in 2019. The second phase of voting will take place on April 26.

