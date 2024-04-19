Plea for Imran Khan's safety in Adiala jail – Journal





KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered authorities to provide security to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf founder Imran Khan and all other prisoners in accordance with law.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi disposed of the petition seeking safety and security of the PTI founder at Adiala jail.

A federal court officer filed a response on behalf of the Secretary of the Interior.

The Interior Ministry in its comments said that the matter relating to the banning of PTI leaders' meetings with Mr. Khan at Adiala jail was linked to the Punjab government.

The Interior Ministry claimed that, according to credible sources, hostile intelligence agencies and terrorist groups planned to exploit the increased political polarization in the country to their advantage.

The tentacles of these elements were mobilized and directed to target locals/personalities in Rawalpindi, while it was also learned that the terrorists had identified Adiala jail, major military installations and police lines in Rawalpindi as targets main ones, he added.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the ministry maintained that instructions have been given to the respective provincial authorities to take foolproof security measures for the probable targets to avoid the possibility of any untoward incident.

Every citizen has the right to safety and security, as provided for in the Constitution, and security indictments are initiated by the respective provincial government depending on the threat level, he concludes.

After recording the comments, the bench directed the authorities concerned to ensure the safety of the PTI founder and other prisoners in accordance with law.

It also said that the petitioner was free to approach the competent forum in case of any further grievances.

During the last hearing, the SHC had also directed all authorities concerned to take necessary steps to ensure the lives of prisoners, including the former prime minister lodged in Adiala jail.

Petitioner Abdul Wahab Baloch had claimed that he was the president of Insaf Lawyers Forum Sindh, the legal arm of the PTI, and added that the party founder had been involved in politically motivated cases and was currently incarcerated at the Rawalpindi Central Prison (Adiala Prison).

Citing the federation, through the Ministry of the Interior, as defendant, he claimed that the prison authorities had banned meeting the ex-prime minister under the pretext that his life was seriously threatened and that some terrorists had been arrested around the place of detention. installation containing explosive materials.

The petitioner also argued that according to the Constitution, the federation was responsible for ensuring the safety and security of all individuals/citizens of Pakistan, including the detained founder of PTI, and requested the SHC to issue a directive to the defendants to ensure safety and security. of Mr. Khan at the detention center.

Published in Dawn, April 19, 2024

