The jurors: who is on the jury in the Trump trial? | Donald Trump trial





The difficult jury selection process in the case against Donald Trump came to a close Thursday, with a 12-person jury empaneled for the first criminal trial of a former president in U.S. history.

The jury is made up of seven men and five women who live in different neighborhoods of Manhattan, including the Upper East Side, Harlem, Hells Kitchen and the West Village. They come from very varied personal backgrounds and professional experiences. Several jurors said they didn't have strong opinions about Trump, and a few said they didn't follow the news closely. The exact racial makeup of the jury and the ages of the jurors are unclear.

The full identity of the jury will remain anonymous for security reasons, but during jury selection, individuals were asked to provide certain personal information about themselves. Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the criminal trial, barred journalists from revealing the jurors' current and former employers and urged them not to use physical descriptors that could compromise their identities.

Here's what you need to know about them:

Juror #1

Juror No. 1, a man, works in sales, worked as a waiter and went to college. He is married with no children, and says he receives news from various media outlets such as the New York Times, Daily Mail, Fox News and MSNBC.

Juror #2

Juror #2 is a married man who works in investment banking. He holds an MBA in finance. He described himself as someone who reads virtually everything and said that while he doesn't have strong beliefs or opinions, he follows the news and sees Trump's Truth Social posts through Twitter. He told the court he hadn't read any of Trump's books, but had seen quotes from The Art of the Deal.

Juror #3

Juror #3 is a man who appears to be between 20 and 30 years old, from the West Coast. He works in corporate law and says he gets his news from the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and Google.

Juror #4

Juror No. 4 is a man from the West Coast. He is a safety engineer with a university education and is married with children. He said he was not present on social media and had served on a criminal jury in the past, but did not remember the verdict. When asked if he was concerned about returning a guilty verdict, he said no.

Juror #5

Juror No. 5 is a young woman who said she had friends with strong opinions about Trump, but that she was not a political person and avoided the news. She said she appreciated Trump's candor and saying what he thought, and I would prefer that to someone who is in power and you don't know what he thinks.

Juror #6

Juror #6 is a woman who works in technology. She told the court she did not have strong feelings about Trump and pledged to be fair and impartial. She is single, without children and gets her news from the New York Times, Google, Facebook and TikTok.

Juror #7

Juror No. 7 is an elderly man who works as a civil trial lawyer. He is married, has children and has never served on a jury. He gets his news from various media outlets, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Post and Washington Post, as well as podcasts.

Juror #8

Juror No. 8 is a retired wealth manager, married and father of children. When asked if he had any strong opinions about Trump, he paused for a moment before saying yes. When the judge asked him if he could be fair and impartial, he said yes.

Juror #9

Juror No. 9 is a woman who told the court she thought she could fully follow the judge's instructions, but was unfamiliar with court procedures. She lives alone, doesn't follow the news closely and is originally from New Jersey.

Juror #10

Juror No. 10 is a man who works in e-commerce and said he doesn't really check the news, but listens to podcasts about behavioral psychology. He is originally from Ohio.

Juror #11

Juror No. 11 is a woman who said she doesn't follow the news, but watches late-night comedy shows. She is from California and said she has never rallied for or against Trump. One of her close friends was convicted of financial fraud, she said.

Juror #12

Juror No. 12 is a woman who works as a physiotherapist. She lived in a few states before coming to New York, reads major media outlets and listens to podcasts about sports and faith.

