India is kicking off elections which will last 6 weeks. Here's what you need to know

People listen to speeches by political leaders during an election rally, ahead of the Indian general elections, in Tiruvannamalai, India, on Wednesday. Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters

The world's largest democratic vote begins in India on Friday. It will involve more than a million polling booths, 15 million polling staff and decide the future of 1.4 billion Indians.

At the center of this election is Narendra Modi, the Indian president Prime minister of the last decade, who is seeking a third term.

Voters will elect members of the 543-seat lower house of Parliament, and there are myriad smaller national, state and local political parties across the country. The party or coalition that obtains a simple majority forms a government.

Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, known as the BJP, faces divided opposition.

The vote will take place in seven phases over more than six weeks. The results will be known on June 4. Here are the keys to understanding the election.

Modi is confident he will run for a third term

Modi, 73, has been prime minister for 10 years and is confident he will win another five-year term, by an even wider margin. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 303 seats in the lower house, known as the Lok Sabha. This time, Modi decided to secure more than 400.

Supporters of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) hold cutout photos of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Barasat, a suburb of Kolkata, on March 6. In India, Modi's face is everywhere as the country heads towards elections. Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP via Getty Images

Modi's supporters credit him with making India the fifth largest economy in the world and for celebrate his Hindu heritage. His detractors accuse him of eroding India's secular democratic foundations. Human rights groups such as Amnesty International And Hindutva Watch have also documented incitement, communal attacks, and even state-sanctioned attacks. violence against minoritiesparticularly India's 200 million Muslims.

Under Modi, India has forged close ties with the United States. Analysts say the large Indian diaspora in the United States and the growing global footprint of China, an adversary of both the United States and India, have helped solidify this relationship.

His two terms were mixed.

The Modi government has splurged on projects such as roads and airports, distributed free food to hundreds of millions of people and initiated cash transfers to low-income groups. But its decision to remove high-value currencies from circulation in 2016, and to impose nationwide lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020-21, damaged the economy.

As the country recovered, a Oxfam charity report found the rich got even richer while the bottom half of the population owned only 3% of the country's wealth.

India's high inequality is worrying, even if it is planned to be the fastest-growing major economy this year, according to Chietigj Bajpaee, senior fellow on South Asia at think tank Chatham House.

“Unemployment remains quite high, particularly among young people”, at almost 45%, Bajpaee told NPR Morning edition. “Even though India has a growing middle class with increasing purchasing power, some 800 million people still receive some form of food assistance.”

However, over the past decade, analysts say the BJP's strategic use of Hindu nationalism and Modi's cult of personality helped it weather the worst of crises. The government has posted photos of Modi everywhere, from newspaper and television advertisements touting government programs to cardboard cutout images of him that citizens can use as selfie props. Several handles of ministers loyal to Modi on X, formerly Twitter, identify them as “Modi's family“.

The ruling party has increased its pressure and influence on the country's media, which fears government repression. A few lawyers and former judges say A case analysis and the decisions suggest a cowed and timid judiciary that bows to the influence of the prime minister's allies.

But criticism that India is sliding toward authoritarianism doesn't seem to make a difference.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters from atop a vehicle during a road rally organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bangalore on May 6, 2023. Manjunath Kiran/AFP via Getty Images

A recent Pew Research survey provides clues as to why: It found 85% of Indians think that a military regime or an authoritarian leader would be good for their country.

What about the opposition parties?

India's political opposition is in trouble. A coalition formed last year of 40 opposition parties has fractured. The president of the main opposition Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge, is a seasoned politician but lacks Modi's mass appeal. Although he is the coalition president, Kharge is not their prime ministerial candidate and they are yet to nominate one. As a result, they lack a satisfactory answer to the question many observers are asking: “If not Modi, then who?”

Meanwhile, the Modi government has cracked down on members of this coalition. Congress Party bank accounts were frozen due to alleged unpaid dues, some dating back to 1995-96. The leader of another coalition party was also arrested over corruption allegations linked to an alcohol policy in the Indian capital.

The opposition claims the measures were politically motivated. But Modi said he was working at “eradicate corruption”.

Will the elections be free and fair?

The integrity and results of India's electoral process are widely respected by international observers. But upstream, parties often engage in practices that violate electoral codes.

The electoral commission said Elections in India have four main challenges: violence, misinformation, violations of good conduct (such as personal insults towards political opponents), and corruption. In the last four weeks alone, the body has grasped suspect money, alcohol, drugs and other inducements worth half a billion dollars from all over India.

But the electoral commission is under surveillance. In a letter to the commission Last week, 87 retired civil servants criticized the commission for failing to silence what they call the government's “vendetta politics” or penalize it despite evidence of electoral law violations by the party. The commission denied accusations of bias.

Furthermore, an opposition leader accused the government to rush through two meetings to the three-headed electoral commission.

Donations scandal a stumbling block for BJP

In 2018, the BJP introduced “electoral bonds” that allow individuals and businesses to donate money to political parties anonymously. Over the next five years, the party became India's largest party. the richesttaking into account more than half of $1.5 billion in total political donations raised across all parties.

In February, the Supreme Court scrapped the program and ordered that donor details be made public. The Indian editorial offices which spoke about it found a model: At least 21 companies, large and small, donated about $130 million, often after raids by law enforcement.

Modi, who led an anti-corruption campaign to win power in 2014, defended the bonds saying they were intended to combat unofficial financing.

It remains to be seen whether the scandal will stop Modi's heavyweight. But analysts say the contest has become more competitive.

