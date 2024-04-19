Politics
India is kicking off elections which will last 6 weeks. Here's what you need to know
The world's largest democratic vote begins in India on Friday. It will involve more than a million polling booths, 15 million polling staff and decide the future of 1.4 billion Indians.
At the center of this election is Narendra Modi, the Indian president Prime minister of the last decade, who is seeking a third term.
Voters will elect members of the 543-seat lower house of Parliament, and there are myriad smaller national, state and local political parties across the country. The party or coalition that obtains a simple majority forms a government.
Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, known as the BJP, faces divided opposition.
The vote will take place in seven phases over more than six weeks. The results will be known on June 4. Here are the keys to understanding the election.
Modi is confident he will run for a third term
Modi, 73, has been prime minister for 10 years and is confident he will win another five-year term, by an even wider margin. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 303 seats in the lower house, known as the Lok Sabha. This time, Modi decided to secure more than 400.
Modi's supporters credit him with making India the fifth largest economy in the world and for celebrate his Hindu heritage. His detractors accuse him of eroding India's secular democratic foundations. Human rights groups such as Amnesty International And Hindutva Watch have also documented incitement, communal attacks, and even state-sanctioned attacks. violence against minoritiesparticularly India's 200 million Muslims.
Under Modi, India has forged close ties with the United States. Analysts say the large Indian diaspora in the United States and the growing global footprint of China, an adversary of both the United States and India, have helped solidify this relationship.
His two terms were mixed.
The Modi government has splurged on projects such as roads and airports, distributed free food to hundreds of millions of people and initiated cash transfers to low-income groups. But its decision to remove high-value currencies from circulation in 2016, and to impose nationwide lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020-21, damaged the economy.
As the country recovered, a Oxfam charity report found the rich got even richer while the bottom half of the population owned only 3% of the country's wealth.
India's high inequality is worrying, even if it is planned to be the fastest-growing major economy this year, according to Chietigj Bajpaee, senior fellow on South Asia at think tank Chatham House.
“Unemployment remains quite high, particularly among young people”, at almost 45%, Bajpaee told NPR Morning edition. “Even though India has a growing middle class with increasing purchasing power, some 800 million people still receive some form of food assistance.”
However, over the past decade, analysts say the BJP's strategic use of Hindu nationalism and Modi's cult of personality helped it weather the worst of crises. The government has posted photos of Modi everywhere, from newspaper and television advertisements touting government programs to cardboard cutout images of him that citizens can use as selfie props. Several handles of ministers loyal to Modi on X, formerly Twitter, identify them as “Modi's family“.
The ruling party has increased its pressure and influence on the country's media, which fears government repression. A few lawyers and former judges say A case analysis and the decisions suggest a cowed and timid judiciary that bows to the influence of the prime minister's allies.
But criticism that India is sliding toward authoritarianism doesn't seem to make a difference.
A recent Pew Research survey provides clues as to why: It found 85% of Indians think that a military regime or an authoritarian leader would be good for their country.
What about the opposition parties?
India's political opposition is in trouble. A coalition formed last year of 40 opposition parties has fractured. The president of the main opposition Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge, is a seasoned politician but lacks Modi's mass appeal. Although he is the coalition president, Kharge is not their prime ministerial candidate and they are yet to nominate one. As a result, they lack a satisfactory answer to the question many observers are asking: “If not Modi, then who?”
Meanwhile, the Modi government has cracked down on members of this coalition. Congress Party bank accounts were frozen due to alleged unpaid dues, some dating back to 1995-96. The leader of another coalition party was also arrested over corruption allegations linked to an alcohol policy in the Indian capital.
The opposition claims the measures were politically motivated. But Modi said he was working at “eradicate corruption”.
Will the elections be free and fair?
The integrity and results of India's electoral process are widely respected by international observers. But upstream, parties often engage in practices that violate electoral codes.
The electoral commission said Elections in India have four main challenges: violence, misinformation, violations of good conduct (such as personal insults towards political opponents), and corruption. In the last four weeks alone, the body has grasped suspect money, alcohol, drugs and other inducements worth half a billion dollars from all over India.
But the electoral commission is under surveillance. In a letter to the commission Last week, 87 retired civil servants criticized the commission for failing to silence what they call the government's “vendetta politics” or penalize it despite evidence of electoral law violations by the party. The commission denied accusations of bias.
Furthermore, an opposition leader accused the government to rush through two meetings to the three-headed electoral commission.
Donations scandal a stumbling block for BJP
In 2018, the BJP introduced “electoral bonds” that allow individuals and businesses to donate money to political parties anonymously. Over the next five years, the party became India's largest party. the richesttaking into account more than half of $1.5 billion in total political donations raised across all parties.
In February, the Supreme Court scrapped the program and ordered that donor details be made public. The Indian editorial offices which spoke about it found a model: At least 21 companies, large and small, donated about $130 million, often after raids by law enforcement.
Modi, who led an anti-corruption campaign to win power in 2014, defended the bonds saying they were intended to combat unofficial financing.
It remains to be seen whether the scandal will stop Modi's heavyweight. But analysts say the contest has become more competitive.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.opb.org/article/2024/04/18/india-kicks-off-elections-lasting-6-weeks-here-s-what-to-know/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India is kicking off elections which will last 6 weeks. Here's what you need to know
- University of North Carolina Athletics
- Stories from the United Nations Archives: The UN's retro cutting-edge technology
- Han Zheng meets San Francisco Mayor of the United States London Nicole Breed_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America
- The jurors: who is on the jury in the Trump trial? | Donald Trump trial
- Coco Gauff vs. Caitlin Clark? Tennis star would like to guard Clark
- The Hilary Cass report and the trans rights debate | transgender
- Pennsylvania school board cancels '30 Rock' actor's speech at anti-bullying assembly
- Pioneering nuclear technology company Curio closes $14 million seed round to drive clean energy innovation
- Plea for Imran Khan's safety in Adiala jail – Journal
- Pennsylvania school district cancels actor's speech about his activism and 'lifestyle'
- Telangana school vandalized after teachers object to students' saffron attire