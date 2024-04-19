Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi meets former British Prime Minister Tony Blair





President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo received a courtesy visit from former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Thursday (04/18). On this occasion, they discussed a series of strategic initiatives focused on strengthening the renewable energy sector and digital transformation in Indonesia. In his statement after the meeting, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia revealed several key agreements with Tony Blair, including the project to build a solar panel facility in the capital Nusantara (IKN), which will be carried out in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates. “We are finalizing the details of this development plan,” the minister said, adding that Tony Blair would facilitate the initiative as part of a wider collaboration in new renewable energies and logistics. The discussion then turned to strategies for using carbon storage in the country, seen as a potential route to strengthening the country's revenue streams. “We also talked about carbon storage which was decided yesterday, 70 percent for domestic use and 30 percent for domestic use. [storage of carbon originating from] abroad,” Bahlil said. Regarding digital transformation, Minister of State for Device Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reforms (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas highlighted Indonesia's commitment to accelerating digital transformation within the bureaucratic sector. To achieve this goal, his ministry is collaborating with the Tony Blair Institute and conducting studies in countries that have made significant progress in digital transformation, such as the United Kingdom and Estonia. “The president has directed us to lead digital transformation efforts. When Tony Blair visited the PANRB Ministry, he stressed that there is no faster way to build on the country's achievements and improve bureaucratic efficiency than through digitalization,” he said. explain. The minister also highlighted that President Jokowi specifically ordered the integration of digital services through a national portal, with the aim of making various government services more accessible to the public. “Today, there are around 27,000 applications, and with every innovation, another application appears. Instead of making it easier for people to access services, it only adds to the confusion,” the minister noted. (BPMI of the Presidential Secretariat/AIT) (FRR/MMB)

