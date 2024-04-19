Donald Trump calls secret money trial a 'mess' after jury selection | World News





Donald Trump called the hush money case against him a “mess” after the jury that will decide his fate was selected.

Leaving the New York courthouse after proceedings adjourned for the day, Trump spoke to reporters, saying he was supposed to travel to states including Georgia, New Hampshire and North Carolina in the part of his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

“[But instead] I've been here all day,” he said, calling the trial “unfair.”

Trump held up a stack of news articles and editorials that he said were critical of the case while continuing to oppose the trial.

“The whole thing is a disaster,” he said.

It comes as all 12 jurors were seated in the first criminal case against a former US president.

Jury members include a sales professional, a software engineer, an English professor and several lawyers.

Sky News' US partner network, NBC News, reported that the jury included seven men and five women.

This comes after lawyers polled hundreds of potential jurors asking questions about everything from their hobbies and social media posts to their opinions of the former president.

More than half of a second group of potential jurors were dismissed Thursday by Judge Juan Merchan after most said they doubted their ability to be fair and impartial.

A juror was also dismissed after she said she “slept on it all night” and woke up with concerns about her ability to be fair and impartial in the case.

The challenge now is to select six alternate jury members before the trial can move on to opening statements, with Mr Merchan hoping that will conclude on Friday.

Trump is accused of criminally altering business records to conceal a $130,000 (£104,200) payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, during his 2016 election campaign.

Ms Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who received $150,000 (£120,000), both claim to have had affairs with Trump.

His lawyers say the payment was to save him and his family embarrassment, not to help him win the election.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

The former president faces two more criminal trials accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, and another that accuses him of mishandling classified information after leaving the White House in 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

