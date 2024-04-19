Stuck in a conference center again with Nigel Farage's blues – POLITICO





The National Conservatism Conference, a gathering of Europe's far-right elite, seemed as fun as an emergency colonoscopy, but it was actually a lot of fun. Local authorities went out of their way not to host the event and (presumably) catering companies across Brussels received last minute orders for many appetizers without spicy ingredients or vegan options (or any other awakened foods such such as soy milk or bean sprouts). And when it began on Tuesday, it was almost immediately shut down before the courts stepped in to say it should move forward (a timely reminder that judges can be very helpful rather than, say, puppets of the global left elite). But for it to be an international television success, you have to add drama. How about seeing Viktor Orbn, Nigel Farage, Suella Braverman and Eric Zemmour compete to escape a locked conference center and get to the airport/Eurostar terminal in the shortest possible time, all while avoiding anyone wearing a lanyard with an EU flag. he? (Bonus points if they can avoid Brussels' famous uneven cobblestones with dirty water underneath). The only disappointment of the right-wing conference was its failure to choose Liz Truss as its speaker. Alas, Truss has been too busy promoting her book Ten Years to Save The West, which contains some cracking anecdotes about how 10 Downing Street is full of irritating creatures that give you the creeps, which is a horrible thing to say about Boris Johnson and his cabinet. (oh, she meant fleas?) and that Queen Elizabeth II advised Truss to calm down, which is an unfortunate choice of words considering the Queen died a few days later. Ten Years to Save the West is available in the fiction section of all good (and some bad) bookstores.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/stuck-inside-a-conference-center-with-the-nigel-farage-blues-again/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos