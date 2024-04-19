Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert respond to new criticism of Trump at the Oscars





Former President Donald Trump was roundly mocked on late-night television for an error-laden social media post in which he confused Jimmy Kimmel and Al Pacino as this year's Best Picture Oscar presenter. year.

On Wednesday, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee diverted attention from his secret trial, which is currently undergoing jury selection in Manhattan, with a post on his Truth Social platform in which he reignited a feud with Kimmel, who hosted the Academy Awards on March 10, more than five weeks ago.

In part, Trump posted: “Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn't recovered from his horrible performance and sharp ratings decline as Oscar host, especially when he showed he was in pain of TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DISRANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the world by reading on the air my TRUTH about the poor job he was doing that evening, just before he tripped up announcing the greatest reward of all, “Photo of the year”.

Trump's message was full of multiple factual errors, including Kimmel's confusion with Pacino, a misunderstanding of which led the four-time Oscar host to read an earlier message from Trump during the ceremony and declare that audiences at the this year's awards ceremony had declined. with Kimmel as host. All of this provided enough fodder for Kimmel during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue Wednesday.

“He's not only wrong, but maybe 'We should be worried about him' is wrong. Like, “Maybe we should take the keys away from Grandpa,” that’s not true.

In addition to noting that Pacino presented the top prize at the ceremony, Kimmel also pointed out that audiences for this year's Academy Awards were up this year. According to Nielsen data, an average of 19.5 million viewers watched the ceremony, representing a 4% increase from the 18.8 million viewers who attended the 95th annual Academy Awards in 2023. This led to Kimmel hinting at his next potential hosting gig.

“I don't know. That's probably why they asked me to host the show again next year, which I hadn't planned on doing, but now I might do it he added, then addressing Trump: “Maybe – you know what – maybe you can watch on TV in the arcade at Rikers with all the guys.”

Kimmel hasn't officially signed on to host next year's Oscars, and speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of this year's show about a potential fifth time to host the ceremony, he said, “I would be very stupid to make this decision now, or really. at any time before next September.

On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the host also laughed hard at Trump's message during his own opening monologue, in which he noted that the former president was dwelling on a feud from five years ago weeks in the middle of his presidential campaign while facing multiple indictments.

“In the category of outstanding achievement in syphilitic hiking in a social media post. The winner is…,” Colbert joked, later adding, “I'm looking forward to his new campaign slogan, 'Trump 2024: Did they give it to the Green Book?' »

Colbert then defended his fellow late-night host against Trump's continued anger online.

“Also, you keep my friend Jimmy Kimmel’s name out of your weird, wet little mouth,” he said.

Thursday is the third day of jury selection in Trump's secret trial in Manhattan. In the first criminal trial of a former president, he is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal.

