Indonesian presidential election of 2024 in North Sumatra: the end of a long-established religious binarism?

In the February presidential race, the use of religion as a motivator to obtain votes apparently declined in North Sumatra. This shift echoes the national propensity to focus on pragmatism in politics rather than piety.

Two months after Indonesians voted, allegations of electoral irregularities remain unresolved, including the investigation into alleged abuse government funds and general lament on the decline of democracy in elite discourse on presidential (PE) and general (GE) elections. Less attention has been paid to the role of identity politics, or lack thereof, in what many consider the most contentious election of the post-reform era (since 1998-99). The seemingly absent role of religion as a factor in recent elections is curious, given that religion is the most important factor political mobilization tool in the 2019 EP.

With its 15 million inhabitants including 67 percent Muslims, 31 percent Christians and more than 2 percent Buddhist believers, the religious composition of North Sumatra embodies Indonesia's multi-religiousness. Despite the Muslim predominance, the country's fourth most populous province is a cradle of Christianity, housing the second largest Christian community out of its 38 provinces. Followers of different religions simultaneously belong to various ethnicities that transcend religious boundaries; North Sumatra is generally harmonious despite its diversity.

Regarding elections, North Sumatra had voted along religious lines before 2024.

This author observes provinces Governor 2018 And 2019 EP revealed a geographic divide between predominantly Muslim districts on the east coast and predominantly Christian districts on the west coast. The first voted overwhelmingly for candidates representing Islamic conservatism, namely the candidate Prabowo Subianto in the 2019 EP and winner Edy Rahmayadi for the election of governor. In contrast, the west coast rallied around supporters of religious pluralism, namely winner Joko Widodo in 2019 and the Djarot-Sihar team who lost in 2018 but was on a gubernatorial list that included a Christian candidate, Sihar Sitorus.

From a party perspective, the 2018 North Sumatra governor's race reflected the polarization of 2019 nationally. The Islamist-leaning coalition led by the Islamist Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) and Prabowos' Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) won a decisive victory in Muslim districts against the pluralist coalition led by the Indonesian Democratic Party for the struggle (PDI-P). The PDI-P candidate was Widodo, who won the Christian constituencies.

This was therefore a special situation for North Sumatra in 2024, where religious demographics appeared to play a less important role in shaping the political preferences of local voters. Muslim and Christian districts all voted overwhelmingly for Prabowo and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, with the exception of three Muslim districts: Tanjung Balai Town, Padang Sidempuan and Mandailing Natal. The latter voted for the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar team, the couple having the most clearly Islamic orientation.

There are a few possible explanations.

First, having three pairs of candidates in EP2024 reduced the importance of religion as a mobilization tool. Religion seems to be more useful or more pronounced in head-to-head competition. Political polarization defined as the divergence of political attitudes into two (or more) mutually exclusive camps feeds on important social divisions, such as religion. Polarization removes differences within groups and simplifies the many variances of the two groups into a single difference. Such a difference is then negatively charged and used to define the Other (i.e. the competing political team or candidate). Religion or religiosity can make such a difference. The 2018 and 2019 elections in North Sumatra, where religious difference was negatively charged and used to define two competing camps, can thus be seen as cases of deep polarization in two-person races.

Regarding elections, North Sumatra had voted along religious lines before 2024.

In PE2024, a three-way race, one the exit polls showed that the Prabowo-Gibran and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD couples were generally considered to represent pluralism. President Widodo supported Prabowo-Gibran; he is not known for representing Islamic conservatism. The PDI-P endorsed Ganjar-Mahfud and both men have significant ties to Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Largest moderate Muslim organization in Indonesia. Thus, the two pairs fundamentally shared the same pluralist support base.

On the other hand, Anies-Muhaimin were considered represent Islamic and Islamist interests. This was largely due to Anies' past association with conservative Muslim organizations whose bitter religion-based campaign led him to win the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial election. However, as Muhaimin is also president of the National Awakening Party (PKB), a party defend moderate Islamthis likely reduced the intensity of conservative religious mobilization during EP2024.

As a result, there was a lack of conservative religious rhetoric in the EP's campaign in North Sumatra. The authors' interviews with the Anies-Muhaimin campaign team in Medan revealed that they prioritized governance issues over religion. Their slogan for change embodied concern over the weakening of the rule of law and the spread of undemocratic practices such as dynastic politics. While this attitude highlights a preference for a more conservative Islamic society, there is a discernible difference in the lack of religious rhetoric in the opposition voices from EP2019 to EP2024.

Second, all three presidential candidates have Islamic credentials. Anies and Prabowo's past association with conservative Islamic groups in previous campaigns meant they were no strangers to voters prioritizing candidates with Islamic credentials when voting. Mahfud is well connected to NU through his family while Ganjar's wife is the granddaughter of a prominent NOT leader.

Third, and especially important in North Sumatra, EP candidates showed respect to the province's Islamic leaders. Reward And Anies separately visited Tuan Guru Babussalam Besilam. He is the leader of Tarekat Naqsyabandiah, a prominent Islamist. Sufism (Sufi), including political preference had influenced voters in the 2018 gubernatorial election.

What's more, the Widodo governments to forbid Radical Islamic organizations have significantly reduced, by 2024, their capacity and vigor to mobilize voters.

Fourth, the fact that Prabowo, whom conservative Islamic groups wholeheartedly supported during EP2019, voluntarily joined his former rival government of Widodos, likely discouraged many North Sumatra (and national) voters from voting on the basis of their religion or ideology. The vote for Prabowo-Gibran was more pragmatic action aimed at maximizing well-being.

Is the absence of religion-based voting good for democracy in North Sumatra and Indonesia? On the surface, voters no longer seem attracted to campaign narratives that undermine the minority religions seem to be a positive development.

Yet the absence of religion-based voting has not meant that Indonesian voters have redirected their attention to good governance, which is necessary for substantial democratic progress. Instead, voters focused on short-term gains, like Prabowos'. free meal promise and apparent voice buying practices such as voice deliveries basic food packets (distributed during Widodos' visit a day after his son Gibran and Prabowo had rallies north of Sumatra). Voters even seemed to tolerate the state apparatus partiality and relied on false information or superficial information social media to inform their vote.

If the results of the 2024 legislative elections show that some still opt for a legislative candidate who contributed to alleviate the province's social problemsThe electoral behavior of the , North Sumatrans and Indonesians during EP2024 raises concerns for the future of Indonesian democracy.

2024/114