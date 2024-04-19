Reviews | Xi Jinping's big green step





How this plays out could have serious implications for American power and influence. Look at what happened in the early 20th century, when fascism posed a global threat. America entered the fight late, but with its industrial power, arsenal of democracy he appeared at the top. Whoever opens the door inherits the kingdom, and the United States sets about building a new architecture of commerce and international relations. The era of American domination began. Likewise, climate change is a global problem that threatens our species and global biodiversity. Where is Brazil, Pakistan, are Indonesia and other large developing countries already struggling with the effects of climate change finding their solutions? It will be in technologies that provide an affordable path to decarbonization, and so far it is China that provides the bulk of production. solar panels, electric car and more. Chinese exports, increasingly driven by green technologies, are booming, and much of the growth is in exports to Developing countries. From a US neoliberal economic perspective, such a state-led initiative may seem illegitimate, even unjust. The state, with its subsidies and policy directives, makes decisions that are best left to the markets. But China's leaders have their own calculations, which prioritize stability decades from now over shareholder returns today. Chinese history is littered with dynasties that fell due to famines, floods or failure to adapt to new realities. The Chinese Communist Party's central planning system values ​​the constant struggle for good in itself, and today's struggle is against climate change. China received a chilling reminder of this in 2022, when large areas of the country were cooked for weeks under a heatwave record who dried up the rivers, withered crops and has been blamed for several heatstroke death. The Chinese government knows that it must undertake this green transition out of rational self-interest, or risk joining the Soviet Union on the heap of history, and it is actively positioning itself to do so. It is more and more directed by people with training in science, technology and environmental issues. Shanghai, the country's largest city and its financial and industrial vanguard, is led by Chen Jining, an environmental systems expert and former Chinese minister of environmental protection. Across the country, money is being invested in developing and commercializing new advances in areas such as rechargeable batteries and creating business champions In renewable energy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/19/opinion/china-climate-xi-jinping.html

