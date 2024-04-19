



Hamas leader Haniyeh to visit Turkey this weekend: Erdogan



by AFP editors



Istanbul (AFP), April 17, 2024











Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that he would welcome the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, to Turkey this weekend. “The leader of the Palestinian cause will be my guest this weekend,” Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israel, told lawmakers. Although Erdogan did not specify where he would meet the Hamas political leader, a Turkish official said they would hold talks on Saturday at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul. “Even if only I, Tayyip Erdogan, stays, I will continue as long as God gives me my life, to defend the Palestinian struggle and to be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people,” the president declared, calling Hamas a “group of resistance”. “. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in Qatar on Wednesday and said he spent three hours with Haniyeh and his aides for “a broad exchange of views, particularly on negotiations for a ceasefire.” Qatar, mediator between Israel and Hamas, admitted on Wednesday that negotiations aimed at ending hostilities in Gaza and freeing the hostages were “at a standstill”. Fidan said he discussed with Haniyeh, who lives in Qatar, how Hamas “must clearly express its expectations, especially regarding a two-state solution.” Erdogan's last meeting with Haniyeh took place in July 2023, when Erdogan received Haniyeh and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas at the presidential palace in Ankara. Haniyeh last met Fidan in Türkiye on January 2. – Erdogan will visit Iraq – The Turkish leader has established friendly ties with Haniyeh, 62, and last week offered condolences over the deaths of his three sons and some of his grandchildren in an Israeli strike in Gaza. Erdogan called Israel a “terrorist state” and accused it of carrying out “genocide” in Gaza. He called Hamas “liberators” or “mujahideen” who are fighting for their land. The current war in Gaza was sparked by the militant group's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which claimed the lives of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures. The militants also took around 250 hostages, of which Israel estimates 129 remain in Gaza, including 34 presumed dead. Israel responded with a ground and air offensive that, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, killed at least 33,899 people, mostly women and children. Also on Wednesday, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler announced that Erdogan would visit Iraq on Monday, confirming an earlier announcement that did not give a date. The two countries could sign a strategic agreement, he added, without further details. Erdogan announced on Tuesday that he would soon travel to Baghdad, with a possible stopover in Erbil, capital of the oil-rich autonomous region of Kurdistan in the north of the country. Turkey regularly conducts military operations across the border with Iraq's Kurdistan region in pursuit of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters. The PKK has waged a decades-long insurgency for Kurdish independence and is considered a terrorist group by Turkey and most of its Western allies. Baghdad and the Kurdish regional government have been accused of tolerating Turkish military activities in Iraq in order to preserve their close economic ties. This will be Erdogan's first visit to Iraq since 2011. Related links

The Long War – Doctrine and Application



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spacewar.com/reports/Hamas_chief_Haniyeh_to_visit_Turkey_this_weekend_Erdogan_999.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos