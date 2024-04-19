Full jury seated on third day of Trump's secret trial in New York | Donald Trump News





Twelve jurors and one alternate have been sworn in to participate in the criminal trial against former US President Donald Trump, as the third day of his trial in New York comes to a close.

On Thursday, Trump appeared in court again after the weekly recess on Wednesday. There, defense and prosecution attorneys continued to haggle over which candidates to select from the jury.

But the debates began with a setback. Seven jurors had been selected and sworn in Tuesday, with only two expected to be dismissed during Thursday's hearing.

One said she was pressured by family and friends over being placed on the jury. The other came under scrutiny for allegedly misrepresenting his past interactions with the justice system.

But jury selection quickly resumed, and a process that can sometimes last weeks was completed within hours, with seven additional jurors selected for the 12-person jury.

Then it was time for the lawyers and the presiding judge, Juan Merchan, to turn their attention to the alternates.

Merchan said he plans to have six alternate jurors for Trump's trial, in case one of the core jury members needs to be replaced. By the end of Thursday, one of them had been sworn in and five others should be chosen on Friday.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with secret payments he allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election. He has pleaded not guilty.

Selecting a jury to deliver a fair and impartial verdict has been a major hurdle in the proceedings thus far. Here are the highlights of the third day of the historic trial:

Former President Donald Trump attends the opening of the trial on April 18. [Jeenah Moon/Pool via AP Photo]

A full panel of jurors

On Thursday, the defense and prosecution quickly narrowed down a second group of 96 potential jurors, many of whom were quickly dismissed after saying they could not be fair and impartial.

The others completed the 42-point questionnaire, asking them about their employment, education and media consumption habits.

The prosecution and defense then had the opportunity to speak and question potential jurors in a process called voir dire. Both sides reminded jurors of their responsibilities to the court.

The problem with bias is that it influences the way you look at the world. Which you may or may not believe, said Susan Necheles, Trump's defense attorney. We would not allow someone who has a strong dislike for a certain type of person to serve on a jury made up of those type of people.

Ultimately, seven additional jurors were selected, completing the 12-member jury. A substitute has been appointed.

Another group of potential jurors were sworn in before the day ended, in anticipation of the search for replacements continuing Friday.

A courtroom sketch shows defense attorney Todd Blanche whispering to Donald Trump in court on April 18. [Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

First dismissed juror describes public pressure

But on Thursday, the additions to the jury came after some defeats.

A nurse who was selected to serve on the jury earlier this week was fired after she said friends, colleagues and family members inferred her identity based on media reports.

The jury in the Trump trial is supposed to be anonymous. But the woman said she began facing questions from her contacts about her participation in the trial.

“I don't believe at this point that I can be fair and impartial and let outside influences not affect my decision-making in the courtroom,” the juror said.

Judge Merchan ultimately excused her from the jury. He reiterated that after sleeping on it all night, she was concerned about his ability to be fair and impartial in this matter.

Judge Juan Merchan presides over Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York. [File: Seth Wenig/AP Photo]

Questions raised regarding second dismissed juror

But the nurse was only the first of two jurors seated Tuesday to be dismissed. The second was questioned about the veracity of the information he had provided to the court.

Earlier in the day, prosecutors raised concerns that the juror, identified in media reports as an IT professional, might have misrepresented himself when answering a question about whether he he had previously been accused of or convicted of a crime.

He replied no. But on Thursday, prosecutors noted that a man with the same name was arrested in the 1990s for tearing down political posters in Westchester County, a suburb north of New York.

Without giving details, Judge Merchan ultimately excused the juror. He does not need to return and is not expected to return Monday morning, he told the court.

With that, the original seven jurors seated Tuesday were down to five.

Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Joshua Steinglass led the prosecution's voir dire Thursday. [File: John Minchillo/AP Photo]

Warnings regarding the protection of the identity of the jury

As one of the previously seated jurors cited privacy concerns as the reason for leaving, Judge Merchan issued a stern warning to the court about protecting jurors' anonymity.

There's a reason it's an anonymous jury, Merchan said. It kind of defeats the purpose when so much information is released that it's very easy for anyone to identify who the jurors are.

Last month, Merchan ruled that the jury would not be named publicly, given the sensitivity of the case and the risk that jurors would be harassed or intimidated.

Besides the judge and court administrators, only the prosecution and defense are allowed to know certain personal details of the candidates, in order to make informed decisions regarding jury selection.

But that creates a dilemma for media outlets covering the trial, as they seek to document other details about the jury candidates without disclosing their identities.

On Thursday, Judge Merchan further tightened the restrictions, calling on journalists to stop covering the physical appearance of potential jurors, as well as details of their employment histories.

We just lost what probably would have been a very good juror, the judge said of the woman who had previously served on the jury. She said she was scared and intimidated by the press, all the press.

Defense attorney Susan Necheles, center left, is seen at the entrance to the criminal courthouse in Manhattan on April 18. [Jeenah Moon/Pool via AP Photo]

A chill descends on the courtroom

The jury pool's comfort appeared in a different sense later in the day, as the judge addressed the cold conditions in the courtroom.

The Manhattan criminal courthouse where the trial is taking place is an Art Deco building more than 80 years old: construction was completed in 1941.

Judge Merchan cited old infrastructure in dismissing a request from Trump lawyer Todd Blanche to turn up the thermostat.

There's no doubt it's cold, but I'd rather be a little cold than sweat, the judge said.

But the complaints continued, including from Trump himself. As he was leaving for lunch, the former president stopped in front of the rows of reporters seated in the courtroom and asked, “Is it cold enough?”

The freezing temperatures were enough to merit a second comment from Judge Merchan later in the day.

I want to apologize because it's cold here, Merchan said, drawing laughter from the court. We try to do our best to control the temperature, but it's one extreme or the other.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about reports covering his criminal trial in New York [Timothy A Clary/Pool via Reuters]

Secret witnesses

In one of the final moments before Thursday's proceedings ended, Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, asked the prosecution for the names of the first witnesses it planned to call.

But prosecution attorney Joshua Steinglass declined to provide the names, noting that Trump had a history of disparaging witnesses on his social media account.

Blanche argued that Trump could commit to the court and the people not to write messages about any witnesses.

Justice Merchan, however, cast doubt on this argument. That he won't tweet about any witnesses? I don't think you can make that statement, he said before proceedings were adjourned for today.

Trump left the courtroom and when he appeared outside he was carrying a stack of items to show reporters.

These are all stories from recent days written by legal experts, he said, thumbing through the thick stack of pages. All these stories come from legal experts who say this is not a case. The whole thing is ridiculous.

Trump currently faces a total of four criminal charges, including one in New York. April's proceedings make him the first U.S. president, past or present, to be tried on criminal charges.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing in all cases. He is also a candidate for re-election next November.

