Turkish President Erdoan says Israel's 'aggressive attitude' provoked Iranian attack





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in Algiers, Algeria, November 21, 2023. (Photo: Billel Bensalem / APP/NurPhoto)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Tuesday accused the Netanyahu government of being responsible for Iran's unprecedented direct air attack on Israel last weekend. The main person responsible for the tension that gripped our hearts on the evening of April 13 is Netanyahu and his bloody administration, Erdoan. declared on Turkish television. The Turkish leader further claimed that Israel's aggressive attitude was the cause of unrest in the Middle East, including the war in Gaza. Those who remained silent for months about Israel's aggressive stance immediately condemned the Iranian response, the Turkish president said. But it is Netanyahu himself who is the first to be condemned. Erdoan, a radical Islamist with close ties to Iran's Hamas and its terrorist proxy, further claimed that Israel's alleged killing of a top Iranian Quds Force general in Damascus on April 1 was the final straw which broke the camel's back. Before Erdoan's arrival, Israel and Turkey enjoyed close military and intelligence cooperation. However, over the past two decades, under the influence of Turkey's current Islamist government, the nation has abandoned its previous pro-Israeli and pro-Western stance towards a more pro-Iran and pro-Hamas Islamist alignment. While Erdoan has focused on condemning the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he has consistently refused to criticize Hamas and remained silent when the Iran-backed terrorist organization Hamas launched an unprecedented invasion of southern Israel and massacred more than 1,200 Israelis in October. 7, mainly civilians. Erdoan also failed to condemn Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iran's most powerful terrorist proxy, which began its attacks on Israel the next day, opening a second front on Israel's northern border. In early March, the Turkish leader highlighted his country's close ties with Hamas leaders. Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and strongly supports them, Erdoan declared. No one can make us call Hamas a terrorist organization, he added. Erdoan, whose country is a NATO member, compared Netanyahu to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, write their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today's Nazis, he said. End of March, Israel formally reprimanded the Turkish embassy envoy in Tel Aviv after Erdoan threatened to send Netanyahu to Allah. Despite Erdoan's attempt to blame Israel for the recent Iranian attack, the conflict between Iran and Israel predates the elimination of Iranian General Mohammad Reza Zahedi on April 1. The Islamic Republic of Iran has openly threatened to wipe Israel off the map for years and has used its terrorist proxies in the Middle East, including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis, to fuel violence in the region. Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the airstrike that resulted in Zahedi's assassination. However, the general was leading a coalition of anti-Israel terrorist militias in Syria and Lebanon and was planning new attacks against the Jewish state with senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) officials. ), an ally of Hamas. Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom and other allied countries successfully intercepted 99% of Iranian drones and missiles arrived early Sunday morning. An Israeli Arab Bedouin girl was seriously injured However, during the Iranian attack, no casualties were reported. US Ambassador Robert Wood urged the UN Security Council to condemn Iran and stressed that the Ayatollahs' regime deliberately intended to target civilians and cause damage. Iran's intention was to cause significant damage and deaths in Israel, Wood declared.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://allisrael.com/turkish-president-erdogan-claims-israel-s-aggressive-attitude-caused-iranian-attack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos