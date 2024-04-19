I charge $295 to entertain celebrity children. I've thrown parties for the Beckhams and Boris Johnson.

She charges $295 for an hour of activities, games and music at children's parties and has a client list that includes Boris and Carrie Johnson, Amanda Holden, the Beckhams, as well as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. But children's entertainer Amanda Frolich says her parties are for everyone and there's more than meets the eye when it comes to price.

Amanda, 54, based in London, has run her party entertainment business, Amandas Action Club, for almost 21 years and previously spent 17 years as a sports specialist for the London borough of Ealing.

She is also a member of the Childrens Alliance, which campaigns to put children first in government policy-making, and spends much of her time running music and movement classes for children.

As part of her entertainment business, Amanda hosts up to four parties per month.

Initially, it was not intended to attract a celebrity clientele. She was hired by the Beckhams because she was friends with Victoria's sister, which earned her a number of endorsements in their social circle.

She has also entertained Katie Price, Mark Owen, Peter Jones, Catherine Tate and Sarah Beeny. However, Amanda says her prices are not inflated for this reason.

I'm a famous artist, but I don't charge celebrity prices. A lot of people will look at my social media, and see who I've been entertaining for, and they'll automatically think I'm going to be 1,000 years old, but I'm not motivated by money. I don't want to leave an inheritance with a lot of money in the bank, because that's just not me, says Amanda.

My world is not that of celebrities at all. It's about fighting childhood obesity through my weekly physical development classes. I like watching children having fun. And that's what it's all about.

Parents can get better value by hiring her for two hours rather than one, which costs 395 euros, or by hiring a member of her team rather than Amanda herself, which costs 235 euros for one hour or 295 euros for two hours.

Amanda's bonus rate doesn't just depend on her years of experience.

At all her parties and in the children's music and movement classes she runs during the week, Amanda uses her own bespoke soundtrack, based on three original albums which cost her a total of €45,000 to produce.

I can't work on horrible music. A lot of my music is nursery rhymes that kids know and love, but we made them funky. We have a Caribbean version of Wind the Bobbin Up and a jazz version of Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, says Amanda.

On the first album, we worked with an American rap artist. On the second album we have our famous tidying up song, written by Andrew McCrorie-Shand, who wrote the theme song for Teletubbies. He also wrote a few other original songs for us. We beat Baby Shark out of first place last year with our Catchy Song.

Beautiful South's Alison Wheeler sings on every music album Amanda has produced.

Amanda's third album, she adds, is made up of songs that were written to relate specifically to the props she uses in her classes and parties.

Amandine with Strictly Come Dance contestant Bobby Brazier. She had her first birthday party and met him again as an adult (photo: supplied)

This is why they are more unique than others. There are party companies that will literally get their music from YouTube.

However, the families who hire Amanda to host their children's birthday parties aren't just subsidizing her music business. Travel time, parking costs, insurance, and maintenance and restocking of party equipment are all reflected in his fees.

It always takes at least an hour to travel to and from a venue, and we always arrive at a party half an hour early. We mainly work in central London, so parking can take up to 9 hours.

We face wear and tear on equipment as we arrive with a stereo system and about 12 bags of toys, ranging from spider balls, pom poms, streamers, happy flappers, cars, dinosaurs, etc. . They get lost and damaged, so they constantly need to be replaced, as we need up to 25 of each item to entertain us at a party. I'm DBS checked, I have my liability insurance, everything is honest. All this would therefore justify our price. We think we are worth our money.

While Amanda doesn't mind when parents can afford to spend on a luxury children's party, she disagrees with parties that were thrown with the intent of determining how they would look on the social networks.

Nowadays, with a lot of parties I see online, it's all about what it looks like, and the focus is taken away from the child, because it's all about how big the cake is? How big are the balloons?, says Amanda.

In fact, it prevents us artists from doing great work. Even though I have worked with celebrities, many of them don't need fame and don't need to show off what their party looks like. For example, like with Boris and Carrie, when I entertained them for [their child] Wilfred's third birthday was just a small venue in Twickenham.

They had a package pass and they were very close friends and family. Real celebrities keep things real.