Politics
Video of officials signing bilateral agreement falsely shared as 'Indonesia repays debts to China'
A video of the Indonesian and Chinese foreign ministers signing a bilateral cooperation agreement in October 2023 has resurfaced in fake social media posts praising Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo for allegedly repaying all of the country's debts to the China during the final months of his presidency. According to debt statistics released by Indonesian financial authorities in March 2024, Jakarta's debts to Beijing increased during Jokowi's term and currently stand at more than $21 billion.
“Praise be to God for the process of signing proof of full payment of Indonesia's debt to China,” the sticker reads in Indonesian. This clip, uploaded to the video sharing platform SnackVideo on April 6, 2024.
The 28-second video, viewed more than 56,000 times, shows Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yisigning documents.
“This is the process of signing the proof of full payment of Indonesia's debt to China. It's really extraordinary. At the end of Mr. Jokowi's term, he is doing unexpected things, guys,” said a narrator in the video, referring to Indonesian President Joko Widodo by his nickname.
The caption of the post repeats this statement.
The clip has been viewed more than 378,000 times after being shared elsewhere on SnackVideoas well as on TikTok here, here, here And here.
Screenshots of the video were also shared on TikTok heregarnering over eight million views before the post was deleted.
The fake messages have been widely circulated among users who appear to be supporters of outgoing President Jokowi, whose term expires in October 2024.
During Jokowi's presidency, Beijing helped Jakarta finance its first high-speed train and develop its nickel industry as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, a decade-old program of Chinese-backed infrastructure projects.
Indonesia has become the largest recipe from China Belt and Road Initiative in Southeast Asia (archived links here And here).
However, the country has not repaid its debts to Beijing: the video shows officials signing bilateral agreements in October 2023.
Indonesia's debt to China rose from nearly $7.87 billion in 2014 – the year Jokowi was elected president – to $21.02 billion in 2024, latest report shows . report of the Indonesian Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance published in March 2024 (archived link).
Jokowi visits Beijing
A reverse image search on Google, followed by a keyword search on YouTube, revealed that the clip used in the fake posts matches the 3:01 mark of a longer video uploaded by the official channel of the Indonesian Presidential Secretariat on October 17, 2023 (archived link).
The title of the video indicates that it shows Chinese President Xi Jinping's official welcoming ceremony to welcome Jokowi during his state visit to Beijing on October 17, 2023.
The video also shows a meeting between the two leaders, which was attended by several Indonesian ministers, including Retno, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan and State Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, as well as senior Chinese officials such as Wang Yi, the head of state planning of the country. Zheng Shanjie and Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.
In the original video, as Retno and Wang Yi prepare to sign documents, a male voice can be heard announcing in Indonesian: “They will sign a memorandum of understanding on dialogue between foreign ministers and ministers of defense “.
Below are screenshot comparisons of the fake message clip (left) and the original Indonesian Presidential Secretariat video (right):
On the same day, the Indonesian Cabinet Secretariat published a press release on the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (archived link).
It said Xi and Jokowi witnessed the signing of 10 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), ranging from animal quarantine, healthcare and medicine, to investment and defense.
China's state news agency Xinhua also published a report on the meeting between the two leaders on October 17, 2023, who also indicated having witnessed the signing of the memorandums of understanding (archived link).
Neither the video nor official press releases mention that Indonesia is repaying its debts to China.
There are no credible reports that Indonesia has repaid its debt to China.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/video-officials-signing-bilateral-agreement-082756559.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish President Erdogan to visit Iraq next week: Turkish official
- Video of officials signing bilateral agreement falsely shared as 'Indonesia repays debts to China'
- Bullseye with Jesse ThornExBulletin
- Arizona Coyotes are officially heading to Utah as the sale receives final NHL approval
- Working but poor: millions in work and poverty
- Leading health agencies present updated terminology for airborne pathogens
- Narendra Modi says Rahul Gandhi made fun of Dwarka puja: I went underwater but Shahzada | Latest news India
- US vetoes Palestine's request for full UN membership
- Vidya Balan reveals superstitious former director wore the same shorts on set for 42 days: The film blew up | Bollywood News
- Nicholls Women's Tennis makes progress in SLC tournament with 4-1 win over SLU
- Funseekers announces senior tours | News, Sports, Jobs
- Climate change and health: understanding mechanisms can inform mitigation and prevention strategies