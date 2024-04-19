Video of officials signing bilateral agreement falsely shared as 'Indonesia repays debts to China'

A video of the Indonesian and Chinese foreign ministers signing a bilateral cooperation agreement in October 2023 has resurfaced in fake social media posts praising Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo for allegedly repaying all of the country's debts to the China during the final months of his presidency. According to debt statistics released by Indonesian financial authorities in March 2024, Jakarta's debts to Beijing increased during Jokowi's term and currently stand at more than $21 billion.

“Praise be to God for the process of signing proof of full payment of Indonesia's debt to China,” the sticker reads in Indonesian. This clip, uploaded to the video sharing platform SnackVideo on April 6, 2024.

The 28-second video, viewed more than 56,000 times, shows Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yisigning documents.

“This is the process of signing the proof of full payment of Indonesia's debt to China. It's really extraordinary. At the end of Mr. Jokowi's term, he is doing unexpected things, guys,” said a narrator in the video, referring to Indonesian President Joko Widodo by his nickname.

The clip has been viewed more than 378,000 times after being shared elsewhere on SnackVideoas well as on TikTok here, here, here And here.

Screenshots of the video were also shared on TikTok heregarnering over eight million views before the post was deleted.

The fake messages have been widely circulated among users who appear to be supporters of outgoing President Jokowi, whose term expires in October 2024.

During Jokowi's presidency, Beijing helped Jakarta finance its first high-speed train and develop its nickel industry as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, a decade-old program of Chinese-backed infrastructure projects.

Indonesia has become the largest recipe from China Belt and Road Initiative in Southeast Asia (archived links here And here).

However, the country has not repaid its debts to Beijing: the video shows officials signing bilateral agreements in October 2023.

Indonesia's debt to China rose from nearly $7.87 billion in 2014 – the year Jokowi was elected president – to $21.02 billion in 2024, latest report shows . report of the Indonesian Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance published in March 2024 (archived link).

Jokowi visits Beijing

A reverse image search on Google, followed by a keyword search on YouTube, revealed that the clip used in the fake posts matches the 3:01 mark of a longer video uploaded by the official channel of the Indonesian Presidential Secretariat on October 17, 2023 (archived link).

The title of the video indicates that it shows Chinese President Xi Jinping's official welcoming ceremony to welcome Jokowi during his state visit to Beijing on October 17, 2023.

The video also shows a meeting between the two leaders, which was attended by several Indonesian ministers, including Retno, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan and State Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, as well as senior Chinese officials such as Wang Yi, the head of state planning of the country. Zheng Shanjie and Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

In the original video, as Retno and Wang Yi prepare to sign documents, a male voice can be heard announcing in Indonesian: “They will sign a memorandum of understanding on dialogue between foreign ministers and ministers of defense “.

Below are screenshot comparisons of the fake message clip (left) and the original Indonesian Presidential Secretariat video (right):

On the same day, the Indonesian Cabinet Secretariat published a press release on the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (archived link).

It said Xi and Jokowi witnessed the signing of 10 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), ranging from animal quarantine, healthcare and medicine, to investment and defense.

China's state news agency Xinhua also published a report on the meeting between the two leaders on October 17, 2023, who also indicated having witnessed the signing of the memorandums of understanding (archived link).

Neither the video nor official press releases mention that Indonesia is repaying its debts to China.

There are no credible reports that Indonesia has repaid its debt to China.