Politics
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Iraq next week: Turkish official
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani (L) hold a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara, Turkey, March 21, 2023. [Getty]
Turkish President Erdogan's first official visit to Iraq since 2011 is scheduled for Monday, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler confirmed, the Arabic version ofAFP reported Wednesday.
“One of the most important agenda items of our visit is the water issue. They have made some requests regarding water and we are working on these issues. We will make efforts to resolve this issue with them They already want to resolve this issue. “We will take steps in this direction,” the Turkish state said. Anadolu Agency Erdogan quoted Tuesday. There are also problems regarding natural gas and oil flows to Turkey, and Erdogan added that he would try to resolve them.
Additionally, he hinted at a possible visit to Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan region, following the trip to Baghdad and meetings with Kurdish officials.
The new Arabic contacted Ahmed al-Sahaf, spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and members of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Iraqi Parliament; however, they were not immediately available for comment on the matter.
Guler also indicated on Wednesday that Baghdad and Ankara could sign a “strategic agreement” on the sidelines of the visit.
Several outstanding issues, including the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), water and the export of Iraqi oil via the Turkish port of Ceyhan, are expected to be discussed during the visit.
The PKK, formed in the late 1970s, seeks Kurdish autonomy in Turkey and is designated as a “terrorist organization” by Turkey, the United States, the United Kingdom and the EU.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani made an official visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara, in March 2023, leading a large ministerial and security delegation. During the visit, several issues were discussed, including security, borders, water, energy and the expansion of trade between the two countries.
“Erdogan's visit to Iraq is a complement to Iraqi Prime Minister Soudani's visit to Turkey, during which the two leaders discussed the Iraq Development Road project, which is a key route for both country by limiting the Gulf to Turkey and then to Europe The project should be one of the crucial issues that will be addressed during Erdogan's visit to Iraq,” said Yassin Taha, a Kurdish political observer. TNA. “Iraq and Turkey need more cooperation to implement this key project, and the most important obstacle facing the project is security, as there are fears that PKK militants pose a danger and an obstacle for the road This is why a security agreement is expected between the two countries Baghdad and Ankara would look into how to secure the road.
“Another topic that should be discussed concerns Iraq's efforts to resume its oil exports from the north to Turkey by bypassing the Kurdistan Region pipeline to Turkey,” Taha noted, clarifying that Iraq is concerned about the cessation of 80 percent of its oil exports via the Gulf. whether current tensions between Iran and Israel lead to Tehran closing the Strait of Hormuz to international oil markets.
He also said that Iraq depends on Ankara for its water supply, and that the country's water shortage problem remains one of its challenges, which Ankara exploits for its purposes.
He also said that Iraq is an important market for Turkish imports and trade, and that Baghdad is a key energy supplier for Turkey. Therefore, the visit carries substantial economic implications for both countries, especially in the context of the notable depreciation of the Turkish currency. Additionally, Iraq's efforts to diversify its oil exports further underscore the importance of this visit. »
He stressed that the visit would also be a success for Prime Minister Soudani after his trip to Washington, and that Soudani would be seen locally as a “statesman” capable of tackling Iraq's challenges.
Massoud Abdul Khaliq, Kurdish political observer and director of the Standard Kurd media institution, said: TNA Last month, Erdogan's visit to Iraq pursued numerous political, security and economic objectives.
“Erdogan will try to reach a security agreement with the Iraqi government regarding border control and convince Baghdad to support Ankara's military operations against the PKK expected in April,” Abdul Khaliq said. “Turkey wants a military incursion into Iraqi Kurdistan, aiming to penetrate 40 kilometers into the region to pursue PKK militants; however, it cannot carry out this operation without the consent of the Iraqi government, and I do not think Baghdad can accept Turkey's demands.
He pointed out that Erdogan's visit to Iraq comes after Iraqi officials refused a Turkish proposal to establish a joint operations room against PKK fighters in the Qandil Mountains in the Kurdistan Region, with the participation Iraqi security forces, the Turkish army and the Iraqi peshmerga forces. the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
The large volume of bilateral trade highlighted Iraq's importance as Turkey's trading partner. In the first quarter of 2024, Iraq ranked fifth among importers of Turkish products.
Erdogan's last official visit to Iraq was in March 2011, when he was prime minister. With his upcoming visit, Erdogan aims to recalibrate bilateral relations and foster closer cooperation between Turkey and Iraq.
The Turkish army is pursuing Kurdistan Workers' Party fighters in the Iraqi territories, in the Kurdistan Region and in the Sinjar Mountains region, and has established dozens of military bases without authorization from the Iraqi government in Baghdad.
Turkish drones regularly carry out airstrikes in Iraq's Kurdistan region, allegedly targeting PKK militants but often killing or injuring civilians.
Iraqi Kurdistan began independently exporting oil to Turkey without the consent of the federal government in 2014, triggering retaliation from Baghdad.
Since March 25, 2023, Ankara has stopped importing 450,000 barrels from the Kurdistan Region after an international court ruled that Baghdad was right to insist on supervision of all Iraqi oil exports.
The tribunal, led by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), ordered Turkey to pay Baghdad $1.5 billion in damages for allowing the KRG to export oil between 2014 and 2018 without the consent of the Iraqi government. Despite the ruling, Turkey has failed to honor its payment to Baghdad and insists on resuming oil exports only if Iraq forgives its $1.5 billion debt.
