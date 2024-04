'Shehzada of Congress mocked my Dwarka pooja for his vote bank politics': PM Modi's digs at Rahul Gandhi | News from India

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday, attacked Rahul Gandhi for mocking his underwater prayer in Dwarka, claiming that the 'Shehzada of Congress mocked his pooja at the holy place for 'vote bank politics'.

Speaking at an election rally in Amroha, PM Modi questioned those calling themselves Yaduvanshi in Bihar, asking how they could support a party that insults their tradition.

“Lord Krishna went to Gujarat from here. I was born there and now I am in Uttar Pradesh. Kashi made me an MP. When I went to Dwarka, with complete devotion, I offered prayers but Shehzada of Congress said there is no such thing to be done. He is insulting the age old tradition and our faith just for his vote bank politics. found under the sea. And I want to ask those who called themselves Yaduvanshi in Bihar, if you are a real Yaduvanshi then how will you sit with a party which insults him,” PM Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier criticized the Prime Minister for performing an underwater puja in the remains of Lord Krishna's ancient submerged city of Dwarka, alleging that important issues such as inflation and unemployment were being ignored.

Gandhi claimed that TV channels were only focusing on Prime Minister Modi's activities, like his underwater puja, instead of discussing the concerns of farmers, inflation, unemployment and agniveers.

“The problems of farmers, inflation, unemployment and agniveers are the most important in the country today, but on TV channels you will never see any discussion on these issues. Instead, TV channels broadcast Modi ji every 24 hours; under the sea to do a puja and a television camera goes with him, then he takes a seaplane flight,” Rahul Gandhi had said.

The Prime Minister also accused the previous governments of Uttar Pradesh of neglecting the problems of farmers, pointing out that the BJP government is working tirelessly to improve their living conditions. He highlighted record purchases and payments made to the state's sugarcane farmers, comparing them to the harassment they faced under previous administrations.

Prime Minister Modi faces further criticism Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, comparing their campaign to a rejected film starring two princes. He accused them of promoting nepotism, corruption and appeasement while attacking the faith of the people.

The Prime Minister also claimed that previous governments had misled people from the reserved classes, saying he was now fulfilling the dreams of social justice envisioned by Jyotiba Phule, Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Prime Minister Modi appealed to voters to participate in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, which began today with the first phase of voting in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/congress-shehzada-mocked-my-dwarka-pooja-for-vote-bank-politics-pm-modis-dig-at-rahul-gandhi/articleshow/109426174.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos