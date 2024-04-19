EEarlier this month, two Indian writers published a ode to their Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Written in lyric form and titled Forever In Our Hearts, it recounts his accomplishments while singing his praises in very expansive language. With courage and wisdom, you show the citizens the way, it flows. Oh Modi, oh Modi/their hopes never waver/A beacon for the people, in whom they see the light/Oh Modi, oh Modi, guiding day and night.

Such respect reflects the essence of Modi's popularity. Many simply respect him; many others apparently love it. He is loved by a large majority of the country, as evidenced by his popularity rating which has reached a new peak of 75% earlier this year. Victory in the upcoming general election, which begins Friday and runs through June 1, is widely expected.

There are many things that explain Modis popularity. This includes his personality (supporters consider him incorruptible), his leadership and communication styles, and his political achievements at home and abroad, not to mention a weak opposition and the massive BJP machine behind him. Above all, and perhaps most worryingly, he has made millions of dollars in support of his government's aggressive Hindu nationalism. Including laws And Strategies who discriminate against Muslims (like refuse fast-track citizenship to Muslim refugees from neighboring countries, restrict or prohibit beef in some states, and deletion mentions of Muslim history in school textbooks). Some colleagues and supporters of Modis party have resorted to has hate speechand the country saw pronounced And rising number of attacks against religious minorities. Modi's supporters have also propagated conspiracy theories against Muslims (including love jihad which baselessly claims that Muslim men woo Hindu women to force them to convert). All this has resulted in a shrinking space for dissent, with crackdowns against the media and civil society as a whole.

All this is not without precedent. Pre-Modi, experience in India religious tensions (And deadly riots). Indian Muslims tend to be the most vulnerable, but communal tensions have harmed Christians and Sikhs. There have also been periods when democracy has struggled, including states of emergency between 1975 and 1977. It was justified by the then government of Indira Gandhi (of the Congress party) to restore law and order following massive opposition protests. But these cases were episodic. What is happening today is ongoing and is playing out on a larger scale. And much of this, including the Prime Minister publicly perform religious ceremoniesis very new.

Learn more: The Ayodhya Temple in India is a huge monument to Hindu supremacy

The actions of the Modi era are highly controversial due to the secular traditions enshrined in the Indian Constitution and the resilience of democracy. But while this change in India has not gone down well with many citizens, especially Muslims, it has far too many supporters to be called a complete trampling on the public will. It may be the tyranny of the majority, but it is also something that benefits from a public mandate.

For Modi and his gigantic base, this new India is stronger domestically and internationally, more confident and fully democratic. It has achieved massive achievements, from landing on the moon to becoming a high-performing economy. India's modification provoked reluctance, and even mass protests. But Modi rarely reverse course on a new policy or law, never on issues based on religion. The same will likely be true in a third Modi term.

On the international scene, Modis' policies have attracted widespread criticism. Yet foreign governments are unable to do anything about it. The West considers India, because of its size, military and economic weight, as a crucial partner in efforts to counter China. Much of the world views India as a partner in these and other areas. There is little desire to antagonize India on its internal affairs or use any leverage to push for a change of course. It is therefore India, and not its detractors, which has the power to exert its influence.

So there is little choice but to accept the reality of a changed India, and that India will be what Modi and so many of his compatriots want it to be.

For the West, this is easy when it is guided by purely strategic concerns. Of course, there are positions that India takes, such as its adoption of multipolarity, which risks diluting American power, and its enduring partnership with Russia, which do not excite Western capitals. Yet India's change could harm the interests of the United States and its allies. For example, Washington wants India to attract more foreign technology companies to reduce their presence in China. But the New Delhi repression on the content of social networks may frighten some. A third term for Modi could also produce more communal unrest, distracting attention from his government's foreign policy.

That said, India's change is not necessarily irreversible. Whether after his third term or beyond, Modi, 73, will have to retire. The BJP, bereft of its hugely popular leader, may struggle to adapt without a man so closely associated with the party. That could be an opening for a Congress that has been struggling since losing power in 2014.

Political opportunities could also emerge for new BJP leaders with different ideas and policies. Much will depend on who succeeds Modi as BJP leader. THE two best candidatesHome Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are fervent and sometimes aggressive supporters of Hindu nationalism. Other possible successors are more moderate.

However, for now and certainly immediately after June 1, don't expect any changes to the Indian Amendment.