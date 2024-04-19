Indonesia uses influencers to promote Nusantara, its new capital

Four years after Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced he would move the national capital from the main island of Java to Borneo, he led a tour of dozens of influencers through Nusantara, the new capital under construction.

The influencers, wearing hard hats, stood in front of a giant glass and chrome building shaped like a bird. garuda or the royal eagle which will be the new presidential palace. They listened intently as Jokowi, as the outgoing president is commonly known, gestured toward expanses of eucalyptus trees and said: “Remember, this is an industrial forest. It is slaughtered every six years. It is not a natural forest. Do not mistake yourself.

The assembled influencers took note. On TikTok, Jeremiah Owen declared to his 3 million followers: Nusantara will be the smartest and most ecological city in the world! It will be 65% forest and 25% urban area.

As Indonesia prepares to move its capital away from the crowded and rapidly declining city of Jakarta, authorities are relying on influencers to sell Nusantara as a pleasant, livable city. Information sessions were held across the country with influencers, considered Strategic partners. During the tour of the future capital last September, dozens of influencers listened to the president outline his vision for Nusantara. Jokowi even joked with them and posed for selfies.

We hope that influencers can participate in the dissemination of information [to the public] about Nusantara, Usman Kansong, director general of communications at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, said at a separate press briefing in Bandung city. The aim is to increase public knowledge, as well as create a positive attitude towards moving to the capital.

Building a capital from scratch is rare, but not unheard of. Brazil moved its capital from Rio de Janeiro to the newly built city of Braslia in 1960. Egypt builds an administrative capital located about 30 miles from Cairo, despite concerns about huge spending as the country endures an economic crisis.

TikTok influencer @jerhemynemoo shares his visit to Nusantara with his 3 million followers.

Nusantara is also mired in controversy. Just over half of Indonesians support the new capital, according to the latest survey by research firm Indikator Politik Indonesia. But there are many who also fight for millions of dollars promised as compensation for the land they abandoned. Private investments in the capital are slow to come. Environmentalists and activists have criticized the clearing of mangroves and forests, as well as the forced displacement of local residents and indigenous communities.

Deforestation is a real problem, said Arga Pribadi Imawan, a professor in the department of politics and government at Gadjah Mada University. Rest of the world. With thousands of hectares of trees razed, the city risks frequent flooding and water contamination, he said. I have great doubts about the concept of a smart forest city. Governments usually cut down the forest, build the city, then rebuild the forest elsewhere. But research shows that rebuilding the forest can take more than a century.

This is where influencers come in. After their visit to Nusantara, an old Javanese word once used to describe the Indonesian archipelago, they posted gushing videos on their YouTube channels, Instagram Reels and TikTok.

An almost 16 minute video posted by actor and social media influencer Baim Wong on his YouTube channel has over 730,000 views. Many of his 21 million followers praised Jokowi with comments such as: The greatest president with a proven track record! and Incredible work, from President Jokowi, the government and influencers.

But while the influencers' posts have drawn praise from the president and the influencers themselves, few commentators seem willing to set up shop in the new capital.

For Gen Z, there is concern that the city lacks entertainment options or places to heal. [Indonesian slang for taking a long break]Arga, who researched Nusantara, said Rest of the world. It is therefore good to call on influencers, especially since the first step will involve young civil servants. Influencers can change their mindset so that young people from Java or Jakarta are ready to settle down in Nusantara.

YouTuber Dian Rana shared a detailed vlog of her tour, but was asked to remove some later videos showing construction progress in Nusantara.

With more than half of Indonesia's 270 million people aged 18 to 39, the country is one of the world's largest markets for social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. Influencers, including virtual influencers, have a huge following and government officials are increasingly relying on them to get their message across. Buzzers, or those that accept payments for promotions, were a key part of this year's Indonesian presidential election, encouraging candidates and spreading misinformation about their rivals.

But there is a risk that it won't work in Nusantara's case, as younger social media users may not be convinced if they think influencers are insincere. Arga said their messages about Nusantara do not resemble an impression that emerges from pure admiration towards the new capital. It seems scripted.

Influencers posting on Nusantara claim they have not been paid by the government. But some Indonesians criticized them for not questioning the official line. After Aurlie Moeremans, singer and environmentalist with almost 3 million followers on Instagram, shared it video of the meeting with Jokowi In Nusantara, several comments were made on the damage caused to the environment and the high cost of the project.

You are the brand ambassador of WWF-Indonesia. Why do you support Nusantara? » said one user. That's great and all, but how are we going to pay the debt? Who is responsible? commented another.

Meanwhile, in East Kalimantan, local influencers are having difficulty accessing the site. Dian Rana in Sepaku, the district where Nusantara is located, has around 250,000 followers. on Youtube, and was among those invited to meet Jokowi last September. While the government says the new capital will host Indonesia's Independence Day celebration in August, Dian said it just doesn't seem ready. He said it had become increasingly difficult to obtain permission to film videos showing construction progress in Nusantara, and that he had been asked to remove several videos.

This is not anyone's private residence. It's a capital, said Dian. This should be common knowledge.