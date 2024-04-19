Today in Politics: PM Modi to address rallies in 3 states, Amit Shah to file Gandhinagar nomination | News from the political pulse





Polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections takes place on Friday. Over 1,600 candidates, including eight Union ministers, two former chief ministers and a former governor, will test their electoral fortunes.

As many as 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories will go to the polls, which is also the largest of the seven election phases.

Besides, voting will also be held for 92 Assembly seats in elections in Arunachal Pradesh (32) and Sikkim (60). Voting started at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.although poll closing times differ for some seats. The Election Commission has deployed over 18 lakh polling staff at 1.87 lakh polling stations where over 16.63 million voters will exercise their franchise. The voters include 8.4 crore men, 8.23 ​​crore women and 11,371 of the third gender. There are as many as 35.67 lakh first-time voters, apart from 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years. Webcasting will be carried out in more than 50 percent of polling stations, as well as the deployment of micro-observers in all polling stations. In addition, 361 observers – 127 generals, 67 police officers and 167 expenditure observers – have already arrived in their constituencies a few days before the vote. They will serve as the eyes and ears of the Commission. Special observers have also been deployed in some states. In a bid to improve voter turnout, ahead of the poll, the poll panel had also organized a conference on low voter turnout, with a focus on parliamentary constituencies with a history of low voter turnout in previous elections . Prominent leaders trying their electoral luck in the first phase include Union ministers Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal Pradesh (west), Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner, Sarbanada Sonowal from Dibrugarh in Assam, Sanjeev Baliyan of Muzaffarnagar in western UP, Jitendra. Singh from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir and Bhupendra Yadav from Alwar in Rajasthan. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who recently resigned as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry to return to active politics, is contesting from the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency. Nakul Nath, son of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, is seeking re-election from Chhindwara. Among the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Tripura, the West Tripura seat which is polled in the first phase will see a high-voltage clash between former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and state Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha . Recommended reading: For newbie Bhupender Yadav, proximity to Modi; the biggest advantage, lack of water a disadvantage BJP again targets 5-0 net score in Uttarakhand, Congress measured its approach

Vidarbha face-off, Congress survival and BJP prestige at stake

In a three-way battle in Tamil Nadu, DMK in pole position against challenge from AIADMK and BJP

In army training at Ground Zero, Agnipath cools things down and heats up the election campaign Modi, Nadda focus on phase 2 seats Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold public rallies in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, Damoh in Madhya Pradesh and Wardha in Maharashtra on Friday. Amroha, which goes to polls in the second phase on April 26, is one of the 16 Lok Sabha seats that the BJP lost in 2019. While BSP renegade Danish Ali will be the Congress candidate- SP from here, the BJP fielded Devendra. Nagpal from the seat. Damoh and Wardha will also go to the polls in the second phase. Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda will be in Kerala and will hold a roadshow each in Wayanad, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram, while he will address a rally in Palakkad. Wayand is currently represented by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will take on senior CPI leader Annie Raja and Kerala BJP leader K Surendran. All 20 seats in Kerala will go to polls in the second phase. Shah will file his candidacy and continue his campaign Union Home Minister Amit Shah will file his nomination from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. In the evening, he will address a rally in Pali and hold a roadshow in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Both Lok Sabha seats will go to polls in the second phase. Kharge to Katihar Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting in Bihars Katihar, which goes to polls on April 26. His rally comes a day before Rahul Gandhis rally in Bhagalpur. With PTI inputs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/pm-modi-amit-shah-lok-sabha-elections-9278780/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos