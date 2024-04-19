‘Evasive’ Boris Johnson broke lobbying rules during Venezuela trip – POLITICO





“Given the evasive nature of your responses, your inability to answer specific questions asked of you or to provide context of your relationship with Merlyn Advisors, the committee found that there was a violation of the rules “Government Professional Appointment,” Acoba President Eric Pickles wrote in a letter to Johnson released Friday. Johnson had previously sought advice from the watchdog regarding working with Merlyn Advisors as an independent contractor in September 2023. But that request was withdrawn after Johnson said he would not accept the work. The Sunday Times reported that Johnson's trip in February saw him speak with Maduro about the war in Ukraine and discuss terms for normalizing relations with the United Kingdom, which does not accept the legitimacy of Maduro's administration. In his letter to Johnson, Acoba Chairman Eric Pickles said there was a “reasonable concern that you were acting for Merlyn Advisors in a capacity that would be considered advisory for which Acoba would expect an application” . Acoba rules state that former ministers must not announce or accept new appointments until the committee has provided its advice. “Inapplicable” rules In a separate letter to Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden whose department must decide whether to take action against Johnson Pickles said Johnson had been “evasive” with the watchdog, avoided answering specific questions and “refused to be open” about the relationship . Pickles, who is pushing for an overhaul of Acoba's rules long described as toothless, said the current setup depends on the cooperation of candidates and departments, and warned that the rules “are no longer relevant in the modern world and are inapplicable for the candidates were determined to ignore them. Johnson's spokesperson declined to comment. The Cabinet Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/boris-johnson-nicolas-maduro-lobbying-venezuela-merlyn-advisors-acoba/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos