Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi on campaign trail in West UP with rally in Amroha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to kick off a fresh election campaign in western Uttar Pradesh with rallies and roadshows starting April 19, when voting begins in 102 parliamentary constituencies in the first phase of elections. Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The Prime Minister has already addressed three rallies in western Uttar Pradesh in Meerut, Saharipur and Pilibhit. Eight seats in western Uttar Pradesh will be voted on Friday in the first phase. These include Saharanpur, Bijnor, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

The Prime Minister will address a rally in Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Amroha, which will go to polls in the second phase on April 26, is one of the 16 parliamentary seats lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 general elections.

Kunwar Danish Ali, who won the seat in 2019 on a BSP ticket, is contesting again in 2024 as the Congress-SP candidate from Amroha. The BJP has fielded Devendra Nagpal from its seat.

A day after Prime Minister Modi's rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are expected to be present for the INDIA bloc's campaign in Amroha on April 20.

After Amroha, the Prime Minister will address rallies in Hathras and Aligarh Lok Sabha constituencies on April 22. The BJP won both the seats in 2019. The saffron party replaced the sitting MP from Hathras, Rajveer Singh Diler, with Anoop Valmiki from the seat. In Aligarh, sitting MP Satish Gautam is contesting again.

The Hathras and Aligarh rallies will be followed by Prime Minister Modi's public meetings in Agra and Fatehpur Sikri on April 25. BJP candidate SP Singh Baghel is a sitting MP from Agra and a Union Minister of State. The BJP has fielded sitting MP Raj Kumar Chahar from Fatehpur Sikri.

PM Modi is also expected to address rallies in Bareilly, Aonla and Shahjahanpur on April 25. The BJP faced discontent in Bareilly after the party denied a Lok Sabha ticket to Santosh Gangwar, a former minister and sitting MP from Bareilly. Gangwar resigned as Union Labor Minister ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this month, supporters of Santosh Gangwar, a Kurmi leader who was allegedly insulted by Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam, staged a protest outside the home of state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary following this insult.

Published: April 19, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

