FBI chief warns that Chinese hackers linked to Xi Jinping's CCP plan to 'wreak physical havoc' on US infrastructure

In a recent development, Xi Jinpings Chinese Communist PartyHackers linked to this system are said to have infiltrated US critical infrastructure. Director of the FBI Christopher Wray issued a stark warning, raising concerns about a possible imminent attack. What happened: The hackers allegedly gained access to several US companies in sectors including telecommunications, energy and water, Reuters reported on Thursday. Wray revealed this information during a speech Thursday at Vanderbilt University, where he also highlighted the targeting of 23 pipeline operators. Wray warned that China is developing the capacity to physically wreak havoc on our critical infrastructure at a time of its choosing, Wray said at the 2024 Vanderbilt Summit on Modern Conflict and Emerging Threats. His plan is to strike low blows against civilian infrastructure in an attempt to cause panic. Wray expressed concern about China's ability to cause significant damage to U.S. infrastructure at a time of its choosing. He believes this is part of China's broader strategy to deter the United States from defending Taiwan. See also: Elon Musk reacts after Trump posts screenshot of Tesla CEO's message on law not being applied equally to Joe and Hunter Biden Despite the difficulty in determining the intent of this cyber prepositioning, Wray believes it is linked to China's efforts to deter the United States from defending Taiwan, a democratic island that China claims as its own. Previously, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied any government involvement in the hacking campaign, attributing it to a ransomware criminal group. Why is this important: This incident follows a series of warnings from American authorities regarding the growing cyber threat from China. In February, Wray warned of China's covert placement of offensive malware in U.S. critical infrastructure networks, calling it a threat to national security. Additionally, the FBI also warned of the potential increase in cyber-physical attacks carried out by artificial intelligence, which could pose a significant threat to critical infrastructure, raising concerns that the integration of AI in cyberattacks could lead to a new era of physical cyberattacks. attacks. Read next: Former Trump lawyer says having lawyers on jury is very unusual: They can be a very loud voice

Pooja Rajkumari

Conceived by Benzinga Neuro

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/news/24/04/38330156/fbi-chief-warns-xi-jinpings-ccp-linked-chinese-hackers-are-planning-to-physically-wreak-havoc-on-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

