Boris Johnson refused to be open with watchdog over role of hedge funds | Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson was evasive, avoided answering specific questions and refused to speak openly about his relationship with a hedge fund on whose behalf he met the Venezuelan president, a Whitehall watchdog said.
Johnson met Nicols Maduro in early February in a paid consulting role with Merlyn Advisors, according to reports. This has raised questions for the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba), responsible for providing advice on post-ministerial roles for two years after a minister leaves office.
But his failure to answer questions from the committee and its chairman, the Conservative Eric Pickles, led Pickles to criticize Johnson's stance on scrutiny in a letter to the deputy prime minister, Oliver Dowden, highlighting the breach of rules by Johnson.
Johnson, who has previously been found in breach by Acoba for roles at the Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail, told Pickles that all of Acoba's rules had been followed.
Pickles told Dowden that the rules on post-ministerial roles no longer have relevance in the modern world and are unenforceable, calling on the government to make them fit for purpose.
He suggested new rules would speed up assessment, remove unnecessary burdens on applicants and ensure those committing the most egregious violations face consequences for their actions.
Correspondence published by Acoba reveals that Johnson sought advice from the committee in September 2023 regarding his role with the hedge fund to work as an independent contractor, providing perspectives and ideas to a range of domestic and international stakeholders of the business.
But when Acoba asked for more information about the nature of the role, Johnson informed the committee he would not accept the role and withdrew his application.
In his letter to Dowden, Pickles said this previous candidacy increased the need for Mr. Johnson to be candid with the committee.
After the The Sunday Times reported details of Johnson's role as consultant at Merlyn Advisors in March, officials working for Acoba sent him questions for him to answer. They asked him if media reports of his meeting were accurate, what his relationship was with Merlyn Advisors, what work he had done for them and in what capacity he met with Maduro.
Johnson said he was not paid for any meetings in Venezuela and was largely briefed by [the British ambassador] before the meeting and used the opportunity to promote democracy, human rights and support for Ukraine, adding that all rules had been respected.
Pickles then wrote to Johnson in early April to tell him that his relationship with the hedge fund remained ambiguous. Pickles asked for a clear understanding of your relationship with the company and direct answers to four questions.
Johnson responded: I believe there was clearly no need to consult or seek advice from Acoba prior to the meeting you mention. As I have already noted, the meeting was unpaid.
He added: As for your other questions, Acoba is fully aware of all my current contracts and employment obligations.
This statement does not appear to have addressed the concerns of Pickless, who said that if Acoba had full knowledge of it, my last letter and previous correspondence would have been useless. He said Johnson's response lacked candor.
Dowden's response to Pickles has not yet been published.
