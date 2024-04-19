Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers: 'Every vote counts'





As voting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people, especially the youth and new voters, to exercise their right to vote in large numbers. The Prime Minister wrote the message on X in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese. He said every vote and voice counts in elections. “2024 Lok Sabha elections begin today!” As 102 seats in 21 states and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their right to vote in record numbers. I particularly call on young people and new voters to vote. vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice counts!” he tweeted. Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections began in 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories at 7 am today. Polling is being held for all seats in Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram ( 1), Nagaland (1), Pondicherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1). Besides, there is voting for 12 seats in Rajasthan, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Manipur and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu. and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh. Simultaneously, parliamentary elections are taking place in Arunachal Pradesh (60 seats) and Sikkim (32 seats). In the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, over 16.63 million people are eligible to vote. This includes 35.67 lakh new voters, 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years and 11,371 of the third gender. With the BJP-led NDA seeking a third consecutive term under Prime Minister Modi, the opposition is hoping for a change in fortunes as it contests the elections to form an umbrella alliance, INDIA. Published by: Prateek Chakraborty Published on: April 19, 2024 To agree

