Hengky Kurniawan and State Secretary Iriana Joko Widodo register to participate in West Java regional elections via PDIP

Bisnis.comBANDUNG—The PDI Perjuangan West Java has started recruiting regional head (balonkada) candidates for the upcoming 2024 simultaneous regional elections.

At least 76 names have registered through PDI Perjuangan to advance in the Balonkada exchange in 27 districts/cities in West Java.

Chairman of the West Java PDI-P DPD Ono Surono explained that from April 1 to 20, 2024, the first stage of the selection process was carried out at the PDIP DPC level in 27 districts/cities.

Meanwhile, in the second stage, the selection process will be carried out by the West Java DPD PDIP from April 21 to 30.

“For the candidates regent/deputy-regent, mayor/deputy mayor, there are 76 registered, today there may be more because the deadline is April 20. The second stage of registration is done by DPD from April 21 to 30, OK [balonkada] “at the provincial and district/city levels,” Ono said.

Later, after the general selection on April 30, the captured balloons will be subjected to aptitude and aptitude test ranging from administration, vision and mission and programs to psychological tests.

“Of course we have benchmarks. First, you must share the same ideology as the PDI Perjuangan, namely Pancasila. Then the vision and mission of his program can make the region much better. “Then we read their popularity and electability, including their background,” he said.

Apart from this, his party is also drawing up political maps in every district/city up to the provincial level. The results will be communicated to the DPP of PDI Perjuangan at the end of May.

“In June, the DPP is expected to conduct in-depth and aptitude tests on all regional head candidates who register. “We hope that the process led by the DPP will be rapid,” he said .

Asked about the background of the 76 people currently registered, Ono revealed that they were para holder regional heads in 27 districts/cities. Apart from this, external groups and other party cadres have also registered through the PDiP.

As for the names holder as well as the PDI Perjuangan cadres who registered, namely Hengky Kurniawan for West Bandung Regency, Tri Hardianto for Bekasi City, Imron and Wahyu Tjiptaningsih for Cirebon Regency, Nina Agustina for Indramayu Regency, Acep Purnama and Muhammad Ridho Suganda for the regency of Kuningan.

“Continue Tasikmalaya, holder also registered. Banjar City is currently the mayor. Pangandaran because it has been two terms, so in Pangandaran there are also many people who have registered, there are 8 people, including the current deputy regent. “There are department heads and PDIP cadres,” Ono said.

Meanwhile, among the outer circles and other party cadres, Ono mentioned Sendi Ferdiansyah, who is the private secretary of the First Lady, Iriana Joko Widodo. Including former Chairman of the Hanura DPC Party, Cirebon Regency, Yoga Setiawan and lawyer who is now a cadre of the Nusantara Awakening Party (PKN) Farhat Abbas.

“Secretary to the First Lady, there is a Ferdiansyah Joint in Bogor City. “Other parties include the former presidents of Hanura, Cirebon Regency, Yoga Setiawan and Farhat Abbas,” he said.

Ono confirmed that he would open the door to a coalition with all parties in West Java in the upcoming regional elections.

However, the PDI Perjuangan in a number of districts/cities already has tickets to nominate the Balonkada itself without forming a coalition.

“We encourage coalitions with other political parties because regional development must be done together. I encourage Indramayu to form a coalition, Cirebon to form a coalition, Pangandaran to form a coalition. “The fact is that we are not alone to nominate candidates to head the regions,” Ono concluded.

Check out other news and articles at Google News And WA channel