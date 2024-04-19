Tanzania and Turkey sign six memorandums of understanding to strengthen bilateral relations, express concerns over Gaza





Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan witnessed the signing of six memoranda of understanding in the areas of education, economic diplomacy and cultural cooperation. This took place during a reception at the Turkish Presidential Complex in Ankara, where President Erdoan hosted President Samia during his state visit. President Samia is in Turkey on a state visit which began on April 17 and is scheduled to end on April 20, 2024. Before the official reception on April 18, 2024, President Samia was received an honorary doctorate in economics from Ankara University. During the joint press conference, President Samia described Trkiye as a valuable partner of Tanzania and Erdoan said Tanzania is one of the most important partners in East Africa. In the future, we agreed that our ministers and our team of experts would meet and propose a framework that could be used to strategize on the implementation of the agreed area of ​​cooperation, President Samia explained during the meeting. Following President Erdoan's visit to Tanzania in 2017, trade and investment between Tanzania and Trkiye continued to increase. Its estimated investment in Trkiye, Tanzania reaches approximately $414 million, employing approximately 6,062 Tanzanians. The value of Turkish exports to Tanzania increased from $144 million in 2013 to $253 million in 2021, ranking Tanzania among the top 11 importers, while Tanzanian exports to Turkey remain low at about 15 million dollars per year. LEARN MORE: How Turkey strengthens its influence in Tanzania Turkey has contributed significantly to construction projects in Tanzania, notably through Yapi Markezi, a Turkish construction company. The company secured contracts worth $5 billion for the standard gauge railway project, marking one of the largest deals for a Turkish company on the continent. Turkish companies have also won several contracts in the field of shipping and road construction. On April 19, 2024, President Samia will participate in the Trkiye-Tanzania Business Forum in Istanbul to attract more Turkish companies to invest in Tanzania. The two presidents also had a moment to discuss the ongoing crisis in Gaza, where President Erdoan stressed the need to intensify efforts to end the massacres in Gaza. he said: An immediate and lasting ceasefire must be achieved as quickly as possible, and then we must immediately take steps to achieve a two-state solution. On the other hand, President Samia welcomed and supported Trkiyes' role in seeking a peaceful settlement of the international dispute. She said: We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Palestine and the prevention of humanitarian access to the population of Gaza.

