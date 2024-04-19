How Trump tried to control his first week in court





Donald Trump walked out of a Manhattan courtroom Monday ready to fight.

After the first day of a trial in which Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments to a porn star, the former president stood before reporters , ready to unleash a tirade of grievances which, sometimes, did not entirely succeed. reflects reality, but guarantees that it will continue to make headlines, even in court.

His immediate focus was Judge Juan Merchan's decision not yet to rule on whether Trump could attend his son Barron's May 17 graduation. Merchan didn't say Trump couldn't go, but he wasn't ready to weigh in on the issue yet. Details aside, however, it gave Trump just enough to paint a picture for his supporters of a biased judge preventing a loving father from seeing his son graduate.

My son is graduating from high school and it looks like the judge is not going to let me attend the graduation ceremony, Trump told the assembled group of reporters.

It's emblematic of the way Trump has tried to control the narrative, an instinct that defined his political career even when he was stuck in a cameraless courtroom in Manhattan. The judge ordered Trump to attend court hearings in person, so it's a difficult situation he will find himself in at least four days a week for the foreseeable future as President Joe Biden continues to run a presidential campaign more traditional.

The false claim that a judge wouldn't allow her to attend her son's graduation spread like wildfire throughout the conservative ecosystem, a conflagration aided by some of her well-followed core supporters. Kari Lake called Merchan heartless and cruel. Piers Morgan used a New York Post column to call the decision not disgusting. Donald Trump Jr. called it pure evil.

For millions of Trump supporters, the half-truth has become the truth and a cause celebre for those who ardently seek to maintain the belief that the entire legal fight is an attempt by Democrats to lock up Trump.

These kinds of distortions and arguments over almost every aspect of the trial dominated the first week, which focused on jury selection.

It was often reality versus Trump's version.

It was reported that Trump may have fallen asleep in court, where cameras are not allowed in these types of cases. He responded forcefully on Truth Social that I was PRAYING not to sleep!!!

Trump had a misunderstanding about the jury selection process. This led him to post on Truth Social that the process is another example of ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

And Trump has largely used a torrent of Truth Social posts and media interviews to paint a picture of Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as biased and out to get him, a sentiment that has been taken as gospel and amplified by conservative media.

In fundraising text messages, Trump also told supporters that he had left the courtroom, which did not happen at any time this week except during scheduled court breaks or at the end of the day.

I just got out of court! Read a fundraising text message from the Trump campaign. They think I'm done, but I'll never give up!

Trump also tried to raise political money by claiming he was blocked from attending Barron's graduation.

THEY FORCED ME TO SKIP MY SON'S GRADUATION, Trump campaign message sent. I will be in court.

Heartless thugs, we continued.

Trial-focused fundraising efforts have been successful in making their voices heard.

On the first day of the trial, Trump's campaign raised $1.6 million in small donations, a campaign official told NBC News. Trump raised that much money online in just three days during the first three months of 2024, according to a recent campaign finance filing from WinRed, the Trump campaign's online donations platform. Each of these three days fell towards the end of March.

“The strategy of crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats to defeat President Trump is to confine him to a courtroom and unconstitutionally silence him throughout this sham Biden trial,” the spokesperson said of Trump, Karoline Leavitt. “Polls show that the American people see through the Stalinist tactics employed by Crooked Joe and his allies.”

“President Trump and his team will continue to fight for the truth in the courtroom, while working to win votes on the campaign trail,” she added.

Much of the country's attention is focused on the historic nature of a former president on trial, a saturation that has helped Trump maintain his unmatched ability to attract and hold attention regardless of the specific situation that in this case, is stuck in court. facing unflattering revelations about his personal life and accusations of attempting to conceal information to get elected.

I don't think any of that matters. He totally rewrote the rules, said a longtime Republican operative who granted anonymity to speak freely about Trump's opening week performance. There are between 75 and 80 million people who will vote for him because he is a scrappy fighter. Working class people see him as a billionaire bubba.

The entire episode features a split-screen of a former president mired in legal battles and stuck in court and an incumbent president checking all the boxes of what would be considered a traditional presidential campaign. Biden has a significant fundraising advantage and continues to hold in-person campaign rallies, most recently in Pennsylvania, including events in his hometown of Scranton, where he has attacked Trump on a series of questions but clearly did not mention his legal problems. Biden's campaign has already said it will avoid directly addressing Trump's legal issues to try to avoid the perception of a strong-armed Justice Department.

Beyond the fundraising text messages, Trump's political operation continued to operate in the background. On Wednesday, a day off from the trials, Trump had dinner with Polish President Andrzej Duda at Trump Tower in New York and on Saturday he is expected to hold a rally in North Carolina, a key state.

Trump has also appointed high-profile allies to run the Republican National Committee, which has generally focused on the most basic kinds of political blocking and fighting as the presidential candidate is likely to be stuck in the rooms hearing for most of the 2024 election cycle. Including the current trial, Trump faces four separate criminal charges and a handful of civil suits, some of which will continue into November.

“We get a lot of data shared with us to help us register and engage voters,” one RNC staffer said.

Trump also used post-trial campaign stops to attract attention, including visiting a New York bodega on Tuesday. Trump has at times tried to use the ruling to focus on the rising cost of consumer goods and crime, which have been two political themes of his presidential campaign, but attention has inevitably turned to his trial.

Trump was asked what he thought of the seven jurors who were selected Wednesday. The full 12-member jury was chosen on Thursday and was adamant that the outcome would determine its assessment.

I'll let you know in about two months, Trump said of the likely testing schedule.

