In India, legislative elections under the influence of Narendra Modi





Election poster of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh (India), April 16, 2024. IDREES MOHAMMED / AFP The world's largest democratic exercise opens in India; 969 million voters, or more than 10% of the world population, are called to the polls, between Friday April 19 and Saturday 1EastJune, to read their 543 deputies in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, the one which holds the most power, from which the name of the next prime minister will emerge. Logistics is the height of the dimension of the country; seven phases will be necessary to organize this giant ballot, transport the voting materials and count the votes. Fifteen million agents are mobilized. Porters began moving the electronic machines at the beginning of the week to the most remote locations. During these forty-four days, they will have to reach mountain peaks, deserts, tribes, borrow boats, horses, sometimes elephants. The electoral rule in India specifies that polling stations should not be further than 2 kilometers from each habitation. Voters leave with an ink mark on their index finger, witness to their passage through the voting booth. A poll worker carries an electronic voting machine to a polling station in a remote mountainous area in Dessa village, Jammu and Kashmir, India, April 18, 2024. CHANNI ANAND/AP Among them, eighteen million young people can vote for the first time. At the other end of the age pyramid, the electorate includes fourteen million over 85 years old and more than 210,000 centenarians. Narendra Modi for a third term? Narendra Modi has set a very ambitious goal: obtain more than 400 seats with his allies to achieve the two-thirds majority required to modify the Constitution. In 2019, the opposition won 91 seats compared to 303 for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (Indian People's Party, BJP) and 352 with its allies. Contrary to the two previous chances, the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party, managed to convince around thirty political groups to join forces under the acronym India (Inclusive Indian National Alliance for Development). Will this union be enough to stop Narendra Modi's run for a third term in a row? Doubt is allowed, as the logistical, financial, partisan and charismatic superiority of the outgoing Prime Minister crushes everything like a bulldozer. After almost ten years in power, Modi's popularity remains intact, maintained by media mostly won over to his cause, which focus all attention on the prime minister and ignore or belittle his adversaries. Also read the column | Article reserved for our subscribers In India, the general elections this year stand out for their undemocratic character Add your selections To weaken the coalition of its rivals, the government dealt it a terrible blow from the outset by arresting two of its leaders: Arvind Kejriwal, the head of government of Delhi, and Hemant Soren, the former head of government of Jharkhand ( Northeast), for alleged corruption cases. The government hopes to raise suspicion in the minds of readers about the probity of these elected officials, at a time when it itself is caught up in the scandal of anonymous financing of political parties set up in 2017. He also froze the main bank accounts of Congress as part of a tax dispute. You have 58.66% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

