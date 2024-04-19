Boris Johnson broke rules by being 'evasive' on hedge fund links, watchdog says | Political news

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke government rules by being “evasive” about his links to a hedge fund that arranged a meeting between him and Venezuela's president, a watchdog said.

Mr Johnson raised some eyebrows earlier this year after his spokesperson confirmed he had flown to the country. meet its controversial leader Nicolas Maduro.

But now the chairman of the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba), Lord Pickles, has highlighted further controversies surrounding the meeting organized by a company called Merlyn Advisors – a hedge fund.

Under government rules, any minister leaving office must have new jobs or appointments with the Acoba watchdog before taking them up.

But Lord Pickles said that despite being asked “repeatedly” to “clarify his relationship” with the cabinet, Mr Johnson “had not done so”, nor had he ” denied media reports that he had worked with Merlyn Advisors on an inconclusive project. -contractual basis”.



An exchange of letters between the president and the former executive was published online, with Lord Pickles first questioning his dealings with the company on March 18, saying Mr Johnson had “indicated that [he] would not accept a position with Merlyn Advisors” in October 2023.

Two days later, his office responded saying, “I can confirm that Mr. Johnson has not assumed the role of Merlyn Advisors and has no contractual relationship with the company.”

But Lord Pickles responded, saying he had “not answered the question put to you about your precise relationship with Merlyn Advisors”.

Another response from Mr Johnson insisted he was “not paid for any meetings in Venezuela” and that “all Acoba rules were followed”, but the president responded to say his relationship with the company “remains ambiguous”, with another list of questions. .

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro met with Boris Johnson in February. Photo: Reuters





On April 9, Mr. Johnson responded again, saying he “felt there was clearly no need to consult or seek advice from Acoba” before his meeting with President Maduro, and asserted that the watchdog was “fully aware of all my current contracts and employment obligations.” .

But Lord Pickles disputed his comments and said Mr Johnson's responses had “lacked candour”, adding: “Given the evasive nature of your responses, your inability to answer the specific questions put to you or to provide context for your relationship with Merlyn. Dear Councillors, the committee found that there had been a breach of government rules on professional appointments. »

According to the Institute for Government, although Acoba can publicly declare when a former minister has broken the rules, it does not have the power to impose sanctions and it is up to the government of the day to decide what action to take.

The government pledged to toughen the rules last July and suggested changes would allow it to “explore other sanctions, such as financial sanctions” for breaches of the rules – but these sanctions would be decided by the Cabinet Office, rather than by Acoba, and have not yet been decided. to come into force.

Labor's Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “These latest revelations show that this rotten Tory party simply cannot change.

“Boris Johnson has once again shown complete disregard for the rules, while Rishi Sunak is too weak to do anything about it. This now creates serious and urgent questions for the government must respond.”

Sky News contacted Mr Johnson's spokesperson about the claims, but he declined to comment.