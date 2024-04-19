Politics
Boris Johnson broke rules by being 'evasive' on hedge fund links, watchdog says | Political news
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke government rules by being “evasive” about his links to a hedge fund that arranged a meeting between him and Venezuela's president, a watchdog said.
Mr Johnson raised some eyebrows earlier this year after his spokesperson confirmed he had flown to the country. meet its controversial leader Nicolas Maduro.
But now the chairman of the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba), Lord Pickles, has highlighted further controversies surrounding the meeting organized by a company called Merlyn Advisors – a hedge fund.
Politics live: 'Moral mission' to end 'sick culture', says Sunak
Under government rules, any minister leaving office must have new jobs or appointments with the Acoba watchdog before taking them up.
But Lord Pickles said that despite being asked “repeatedly” to “clarify his relationship” with the cabinet, Mr Johnson “had not done so”, nor had he ” denied media reports that he had worked with Merlyn Advisors on an inconclusive project. -contractual basis”.
Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News
An exchange of letters between the president and the former executive was published online, with Lord Pickles first questioning his dealings with the company on March 18, saying Mr Johnson had “indicated that [he] would not accept a position with Merlyn Advisors” in October 2023.
Two days later, his office responded saying, “I can confirm that Mr. Johnson has not assumed the role of Merlyn Advisors and has no contractual relationship with the company.”
But Lord Pickles responded, saying he had “not answered the question put to you about your precise relationship with Merlyn Advisors”.
Another response from Mr Johnson insisted he was “not paid for any meetings in Venezuela” and that “all Acoba rules were followed”, but the president responded to say his relationship with the company “remains ambiguous”, with another list of questions. .
On April 9, Mr. Johnson responded again, saying he “felt there was clearly no need to consult or seek advice from Acoba” before his meeting with President Maduro, and asserted that the watchdog was “fully aware of all my current contracts and employment obligations.” .
But Lord Pickles disputed his comments and said Mr Johnson's responses had “lacked candour”, adding: “Given the evasive nature of your responses, your inability to answer the specific questions put to you or to provide context for your relationship with Merlyn. Dear Councillors, the committee found that there had been a breach of government rules on professional appointments. »
According to the Institute for Government, although Acoba can publicly declare when a former minister has broken the rules, it does not have the power to impose sanctions and it is up to the government of the day to decide what action to take.
Read more from Sky News:
Sunak pledges to scrap benefits for people who don't take jobs after 12 months
Tory MPs suspended since Rishi Sunak became PM
The government pledged to toughen the rules last July and suggested changes would allow it to “explore other sanctions, such as financial sanctions” for breaches of the rules – but these sanctions would be decided by the Cabinet Office, rather than by Acoba, and have not yet been decided. to come into force.
Labor's Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “These latest revelations show that this rotten Tory party simply cannot change.
“Boris Johnson has once again shown complete disregard for the rules, while Rishi Sunak is too weak to do anything about it. This now creates serious and urgent questions for the government must respond.”
Sky News contacted Mr Johnson's spokesperson about the claims, but he declined to comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-breached-rules-by-being-evasive-over-links-to-hedge-fund-says-watchdog-13118478
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson broke rules by being 'evasive' on hedge fund links, watchdog says | Political news
- Soggy pitches delay season for cricket clubs
- Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito planned his own murder to help his family financially
- Health Headlines: Pedaling in Parkinson's Disease
- Gay '30 Rock' Actor's Anti-Bullying Speech Canceled Due to His 'Lifestyle' and Activism
- No. 7 Women's tennis sweeps vs. No. 73 K-State, 4-0, in Big 12 quarterfinals
- A History Lesson in 1940s Fashion: War Utility Suits, the New Look, and Other Trends from the Essence Era
- Beauty and fashion company Puig to debut on May 3
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- In India, legislative elections under the influence of Narendra Modi
- Jokowi increases performance allowance for civil servants at the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs, to a maximum of IDR 33 million
- Are we in Pakistan or Afghanistan? Actor Harshika Poonacha and her husband Bhuvann Ponnannaa attacked by mob in Bangalore