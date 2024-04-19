Interim bail extended for Imran Khan in three cases





What is the story

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday obtained an extension of his provisional bail in three separate cases. The decision was taken by the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC), headed by Justice Arshad Javed. The cases are linked to incidents at Jinnah House, Askari Tower and Shadman Police Station. Khan, who also heads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in jail since August the previous year. The 71-year-old is currently buried under an avalanche of nearly 200 cases.

Why is this story important?

The above-mentioned cases revolve around the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks and the Shadman Police Station torture. Khan is currently incarcerated in Adiala Prison, where security measures have been increased since Pakistan's recent general elections. The Punjab government allocated seven cells in the jail for Khan's use. A team of 14 security officers has been appointed to ensure his safety during his detention.

Khan accuses army chief of his wife's imprisonment

Meanwhile, Khan accused Army Chief General Asim Munir of being directly involved in the imprisonment of his wife Bushra Bibi. Bibi, convicted in a corruption case and illegal marriage to Khan, is currently under house arrest. He said while talking to reporters at Adiala jail that he would not leave Asim Munir as long as he was alive if anything happened to his wife.

Alleged attempted poisoning of Khan's wife dismissed

Earlier this month, Khan alerted the judge to an alleged attempt to poison his wife during a corruption hearing at Adiala prison. However, Bibi's personal physician conducted a medical examination and confirmed that she had not been exposed to any toxic substances. This information contradicts Khan's claim that there was an attempt to poison his wife.

Khan and Bibi get relief in Toshakhana case

On April 1, the Islamabad High Court temporarily suspended the 14-year prison sentence handed down to Khan and his wife in the Toshakhana case. The corruption case concerns a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) report, which accused the couple of withholding a jewelry set received from the Saudi crown prince against an undervalued valuation. Toshakhana is a repository of gifts given to government officials by foreign dignitaries.

