PDI-P's response to Gibran hopes Jokowi and Megawati can meet





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – General secretary PDI-P Hasto Kristiyanto doubts the words of the vice presidential candidate who will win the 2024 presidential election Gibran Rakabuming Raka who hopes for a meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and General President of the PDI-P Megawati Soekarnoputri will be implemented after the 2024 presidential election. “Please ask (Gibran), is this true or not?” said Hasto when meeting at the headquarters of the Forum to Save Democracy and Reform (F-PDR), Jalan Diponegoro, Menteng, Jakarta, Thursday (18/4/2024). Hasto said that Gibran's words had repeatedly lied to the PDI-P. However, Hasto did not reveal the lies Gibran told PDI-P. Read also : Hasto says Jokowi cannot meet Megawati directly, Gibran: why is friendship forbidden? “Who knows, it’s a lie. How many times we have been lied to,” said the Yogyakarta politician. For information, Hasto once revealed that Gibran lied when promising not to run in the 2024 presidential election. This promise, said Hasto, was made by Gibran in front of PDI-P General Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri. “At the beginning of August, during a consolidation meeting of all regional heads, Ms. Megawati Soekarnoputri also asked the same thing and was told in front of all regional heads that Mas Gibran would not appear,” Hasto said during his meeting at TPN. Ganjar-Mahfud Media Center, Jalan Cemara Number 19, Jakarta, Monday (1/4/2024). Also read: Canda Hasto responds to Jokowi-Megawati meeting plan: wait for the fast train via Teuku Umar “Because it is important, the honest responses of PDI Perjuangan cadres are very important as a decision-making instrument for PDI Perjuangan,” he continued. However, Hasto continued, Gibran's response was considered a lie because ultimately President Jokowi's youngest son officially registered as a vice presidential candidate at the end of October 2023. Hasto said lying was part of the strategy. He said this because the PDI-P received information that Gibran's candidacy was arranged by the Jokowi family long before the registration of candidate pairs for the 2024 presidential election. Previously, Gibran said that friendship should be allowed because the purpose is good. Especially during Eid. Also read: Accused of being an obstacle to Megawati's meeting with Jokowi, Hasto: Should I read Anak Twig's comments? “Why are gatherings banned? Gatherings for good purposes should be allowed. It's still Eid,” Gibran said in Solo, Central Java, Wednesday (17/4/2024). He said this in response to Hasto Kristiyanto's statement that Jokowi could not directly meet Megawati during Eid 2024. Regarding the communication between President Jokowi and Megawati regarding the meeting schedule, Gibran asked to wait for developments. “Yes, wait for the update,” he explained. Selvi Ananda's husband believes that residents and PDI-P cadres will be happy if Megawati allows Jokowi to meet. “Certainly residents and PDI-P cadres would be very happy if Ms. Mega could give permission to meet (President Jokowi),” he explained.

Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/04/18/22351991/respons-pdi-p-soal-gibran-berharap-jokowi-dan-megawati-bisa-bertemu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos