Turkey seeks to mediate between Israel and Iran

Turkey has been trying for years to position itself as a mediator in global conflicts, pitting warring parties against each other, notably Russia and Ukraine.

He is currently restructuring his Foreign Ministry to include a department specifically responsible for international negotiations.

In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, its successes have so far been limited. Israel has lost confidence in Ankara due to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's open criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct and the country's hosting of Hamas officials.

Ankara, for its part, is angered by the widespread massacres of Palestinian civilians.

Qatar and Egypt, rather than Turkey, became the lead regional negotiators in a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal late last year.

But after Iran's attack on Israel on April 13, Turkey has become one of the main back channels between Tehran and Israel's Western allies, as diplomats seek to prevent tensions from escalating into a regional conflict.

Turkish officials are among the few to speak directly to the United States, Israel, Hamas members and Iran.

It is a wise move and a humanitarian responsibility to take any initiative, including Turkey's mediation, towards a ceasefire and a solution, a senior Turkish official said. The National.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with his Iranian and American peers before and after Iran launched around 300 drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday evening.

Tehran said the attack was a response to the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.

These developments did not come as a surprise, another Turkish diplomatic official said, referring to the Iranian attack.

Iran informed Turkey of response options, the source said.

Possible developments were also discussed during the call with [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken,” the official said.

“The American side made it clear to Iran through us that the reaction must remain within certain limits.

In response, Iran said its response would be a response to the attack on the embassy in Damascus and would not go beyond.

In a phone call after the attack, Mr Fidan told Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian that Turkey did not want further escalation.

Switzerland also played a key role in messages between Iran and Washington.

Mr. Erdogan criticized Western countries for condemning the Iranian attack on Israel, but not the attack on the consulate.

Unfortunately, only a few countries reacted negatively to this unfortunate event, he said this week.

Thus, those who remain silent in the face of Israel's violations have begun to compete with each other to condemn Iran.

Balancing act

Despite its anti-Israeli language, Ankara is trying to tread a fine line between maintaining commercial and political ties with Israel, managing domestic anger over the war in Gaza, and maintaining ties with Iran.

Turkey has banned some exports to Israel but maintains diplomatic relations with the country and allows its oil trade with Azerbaijan.

Israel is Turkey's 13th largest trading partner and Ankara cannot afford to halt billions of dollars in annual exports while the Turkish economy suffers from high inflation and a rapid fall in the value of its currency .

He [Erdogan] tries to play both sides of the ball, senior Israeli official says The National.

Trust between Israel and Turkey is at an all-time low. Ankara is not on the list of foreign countries Israel is engaging with in hopes of building momentum for new sanctions against Iran.

Ankara has engaged more successfully with Israel's Western allies. After the Iranian attack, the United States recognized Turkey's role in transmitting messages to Iran.

Secretary of State Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Fidan for his continued commitment to preventing further escalation in the region, a US State Department official said.

Mehmet Koc, an Ankara-based analyst who lived in Iran for 20 years, said: Turkey has the trust of both Iran and that of the United States and the West.

“And that’s why, in this crisis between Israel and Iran, he was able to serve as an intermediary point.

Iran appreciates Turkey's position towards the West, including America, and welcomes Turkey's role as an intermediary between Iran and America.

By playing a balancing role between Iran, Israel and its Western allies, Turkey appears to want to prove that it is a reliable interlocutor for the United States and the United Kingdom, which are also important trading partners and safe.

NATO member Turkey and the United States in particular have had strained relations in recent years due to Washington's support for Syrian Kurdish forces who have close ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group banned as a terrorist organization and considered a threat to national security by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey.

Global Mediator

A presidential decree dated April 6, 2024, seen by The Nationaldetailed a reform plan for the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

It includes the creation of a general directorate of international mediation, which will be headed by an ambassador-level official.

According to the document, the department is responsible for carrying out mediation, conflict prevention and crisis management activities within the framework of international congresses and other projects in this area.

Turkey has real reasons to actively defuse tensions in the region.

More widespread conflict could lead to migration into the country, which already hosts millions of Syrian and Afghan refugees, and worsen economic conditions in key trading partner countries such as Iraq and Iran.

Turkey also continues to speak directly to Hamas. On Wednesday in Doha, Mr. Fidan had a three-hour meeting with political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The Palestinian group is committed to laying down its arms upon the creation of a Palestinian state, the Turkish minister said.

Hamas said that after the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, there would no longer be an armed wing and that it would continue its life as a political party, Fidan said. to the media after the meeting.

This is what Hamas said. I think this is a very important statement from Hamas, so that the whole world can take the necessary measures.

There is, however, a limit to Turkey's willingness to play an intermediary role.

Asked if he expected Ankara to continue transmitting messages between Iran and the West, one of the Turkish officials said: No. We expect the West to establish good relations with regional countries and avoid initiatives that could disrupt regional stability.

