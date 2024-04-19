Narendra Modi attacks aata in Pakistan: “Aatank provider is now fighting for…” | Latest news India





Damoh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Pakistan on Friday, saying a country that previously exported “a reservoir (terrorism) is now fighting for 'altar (flour). Prime Minister Modi made the remark while addressing an election rally in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections in Damoh on Friday. (ANI Photo) “There are many countries in the world whose situation has worsened. Many are going bankrupt. Even one of our neighbors, which was a supplier of”a reservoir (terrorism), is now fighting for the supply of 'altar' (flour),” PM Modi said. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! He said India, which used to purchase weapons from abroad, is now exporting high-tech weapons to other countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of the country must vote for a strong and stable government at the Centre. The Prime Minister asserted that his government works on the principle of 'Rashtra Pratham' (nation first) and never succumbs to pressure of any kind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also defended India's decision to buy oil from Russia despite pressure from the West, particularly the United States. “To ensure that the people of the country receive cheap oil and farmers receive adequate fertilizers, we have taken this decision in the national interest… We have seen over the last ten years how a stable government works in the interest of the people During the COVID-19 crisis, chaos reigned all over the world, but a strong BJP government brought back its citizens from all over the world,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India needs a government that can respond to global demands, he said, referring to conflicts in Russia, Ukraine, West Asia and the Middle East. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the opposition of weakening India's defense sector. He criticized Congress for creating obstacles to the purchase of French-made Rafale fighter jets. He said if Congress had been in power, Tejas would not have been soaring in the skies. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, for accepting the invitation to attend the grand event at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January. He also criticized the opposition for not attending the event despite invitations. “Two generations of the Ansari family fought for Babri Masjid, against the Hindus in court. Iqbal Ansari and his family fought the battle for centuries, but when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Hindus, even they welcomed the verdict at the stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir, the Ram Mandir Trust sent invitations to everyone, and you will be happy to know that (Iqbal) Ansari attended the event. Further, the Trust sent him an invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, along with the Congress Samajwadi Party and INDI alliance leaders. After fighting Ram Mandir for his life, he attended the Pran ceremony. Pratishtha,” PM Modi said. With contributions from ANI, PTI

