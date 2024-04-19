West Sulawesi Regional Police Chief visits facilities that President Joko Widodo will visit in Mamasa, including Kondosapata Hospital





MAMASA – In preparation for President Joko Widodo's visit to Mamasa Regency, West Sulawesi, West Sulawesi Regional Police Chief Inspector General Pol Adang Ginanjar visited a number of facilities that will be the destination of the president's official visit. One of the places visited was the Kondosapata Hospital, which will be at the center of the health agenda. The visit of the West Sulawesi Regional Police Chief aims to ensure all security preparations and the smooth running of the President's visit, especially regarding the facilities to be visited. “Kondosapata Hospital was one of the main objectives of the visit, given its important role in providing health services to the Mamasa community and its surroundings,” said regional police chief, Inspector General Pol Adang Ginanjar, Friday April 19, 2024. During his visit, the West Sulawesi Regional Police Chief was accompanied by a number of key officials from the West Sulawesi Regional Police, including representatives of the security forces and local government. They conducted direct inspections of hospital facilities, including infrastructure, the readiness of medical personnel and all medical equipment. According to Inspector General Pol Adang Ginanjar, this visit is part of efforts to ensure that all aspects related to security and the smooth running of the president's visit are well coordinated. “We carried out a thorough review to ensure that all preparations had been carried out correctly and in accordance with safety standards,” he said. Kondosapata Hospital itself is one of the major healthcare facilities in Mamasa and its surrounding areas. This hospital is one of the main pillars of the government's efforts to increase access to health services for people in the Mamasa Regency region. “With this visit, we hope that all preparations related to President Joko Widodo's visit to Mamasa can proceed smoothly and safely, as well as send a positive message to the community regarding the importance of the government's efforts to improve health services, particularly in Mamasa Regency,” explained the regional police chief.

