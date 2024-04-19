'Fight and win' wars: Xi Jinping orders China's biggest military reorganization





China announced the creation of a new military cyber corps, the Information Support Force , aimed at strengthening Beijing’s ability to “fight and win” wars. The formation of the new force was announced Friday by Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian, who highlighted its role as “key support for the coordinated development and application of networked information systems.”

The strategic initiative is part of China's continued investment in military modernization, which has allocated billions of dollars to modernize its armed forces amid growing tensions with the United States and others. regional powers. The creation of the Information Support Force represents a significant reorganization of China. military resources, focusing on building cyberwarfare capabilities.

President Xi Jinping , who has worked to tighten his grip on the army since coming to power, “sent warm congratulations” during a ceremony in Beijing, broadcast on state television. Dressed in military attire, Xi addressed the officers and highlighted the creation of the new force as a crucial decision by the Communist Party aimed at refining the military system “with Chinese characteristics.”

In his speech, Xi reiterated the need for the military to “resolutely obey the party's commands” and uphold the principles of the party's absolute leadership over the military. The reorganization also involves the cessation of the Strategic Support Force , created in 2015 to strengthen China's capabilities in space, cyber, political and electronic warfare. The aerospace and cyber units of this now-defunct force will be realigned under the new Information Support Force.

The military shakeup would be the largest since 2015 and comes at a time of escalating cyber tensions with global powers such as the United States. The United States, along with the United Kingdom and New Zealand, recently accused China of sponsoring cyber activities targeting democratic institutions, highlighting the critical nature of cyber warfare in global conflicts.

China's controversial territorial claims, including its assertion over Taiwan and almost the entire South China Sea , further complicate the regional security landscape. The reorganization under Xi's leadership is seen as a move to strengthen China's hand in these ongoing conflicts and ensure more coherent military operations in different areas.

Chinese hackers prepare to attack American infrastructure

Meanwhile, FBI Director Christopher Wray has raised the alarm over the infiltration of US critical infrastructure by hackers linked to the Chinese government, describing a grim scenario in which they could launch devastating attacks at their discretion. Speaking at Vanderbilt University, Wray highlighted the threats posed by an ongoing Chinese hacking campaign known as Volt Typhoon.

According to Wray, this campaign successfully penetrated the systems of several key US industries, including telecommunications, energy and water, specifically targeting 23 pipeline operators. His remarks were made at the 2024 Vanderbilt Summit on Modern Conflict and Emerging Threats.

Wray expressed concerns about China's capabilities, saying: “China is developing the capacity to physically wreak havoc on our critical infrastructure at a time of its choosing.” He then explained the potential motivations for these cyber intrusions, suggesting that they are part of a broader strategy to undermine the United States' resolve to defend its allies, such as Taiwan. “His plan is to strike low blows against civilian infrastructure in an attempt to cause panic,” Wray said.

The intent behind these cyber activities remains unclear, but Wray said they align with China's broader strategic goals of deterring the United States from defensive action toward Taiwan.

